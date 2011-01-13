Colnago pleased to support Team Type 1

Voeckler, Martini, Bettini and Pozzovivo present at Colnago 2011 presentation
Ernest Colnago has said that he was unable to turn down the possibility of supplying bikes to Team Type 1 when approached ahead of the 2010 season. The American team has since obtained a Pro-Continental licence for this year and is aiming to win a wildcard invitation to the Giro d’Italia.
“I usually back young riders and Italian riders,” Colnago told Gazzetta dello Sport. “But when those Americans explained their philosophy to me, and told me about diabetes sufferers who have to live like everybody else and who can even ride with [Lance] Armstrong and [Alberto] Contador, I immediately said, ‘I’m there.’”
On the outskirts of Milan on Tuesday, Colnago presented the five squads that will ride on his frames in 2011. As well as Team Type 1, his storied company will supply bikes to Landbouwkrediet, Europcar, Colnago-CSF Inox and the Colnago Arreghini off-road team.
Among those present at the event at the Colnago factory in Cambiago were Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox), Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox), Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1) and Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini). Legendary Italian manager Alfredo Martini was also on hand, along with the current incumbent Paolo Bettini.
Colnago is particularly proud of the fact that Colnago Arreghini and Sven Nys’ Landouwkrediet squad keep the company flag flying on the cyclo-cross circuit. “In the winter, when other road teams don’t race, I race and win in ‘cross and mountain biking,” he said.
The Europcar squad, which is to be presented in Paris on Friday, will also ride on the Italian-built frames in 2011, while Colnago has high hopes for Bruno Reverberi’s Colnago-CSF Inox squad. “In 2010, they were good, very good and at this point it is right to expect a further leap in quality in the season that’s about to begin.”
