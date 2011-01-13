Colnago pleased to support Team Type 1

Image 1 of 24 Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet), Daniele Callegarin (Team Type 1), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Ernesto Colnago, Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini), Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) will be competitive again at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 Italian cycling federation president Renato Di Rocco speaking at the Colnago 2011 presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Italian cycling federation president Renato Di Rocco. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Fiorenzo Magni and Alfredo Martini were among the famous names present. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 Eva Lechner and Natalie Schneitter with Ernesto Colnago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Fiorenzo Magni and Alfredo Martini locked in conversation at the Colnago presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 Team Type 1's Rubens Bertogliati and Daniele Callegarin. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Alfredo Martini address the audience in Cambiago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 Paolo Bettini, Fiorenzo Magni, Alfredo Martini, Renato Di Rocco and Ernesto Colnago at the Colnago 2011 presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 Riders from the 2011 Colnago-CSF Inox line-up. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 Former world champions Giuseppe Saronni and Gianni Bugno at the Colnago launch in Cambiago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Ernesto Colnago, the founder of the legendary manufacturer. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 Ernesto Colnago and Giuseppe Saronni with Team Type 1's Daniele Callegarin. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 Ernesto Colnago pictured with some of those who will be riding his bikes in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 Representatives from the Colnago-backed squads for 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 24 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 24 Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 24 Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1) will ride Colnago in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 24 Paolo Bettini addresses the audience in Cambiago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 24 Italian national team coach Paolo Bettini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 24 Former world champions Gianni Bugno and Paolo Bettini chew the fat. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 24 CPA head Gianni Bugno speaking with Italian Federation president Renato Di Rocco. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is set for a big 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ernest Colnago has said that he was unable to turn down the possibility of supplying bikes to Team Type 1 when approached ahead of the 2010 season. The American team has since obtained a Pro-Continental licence for this year and is aiming to win a wildcard invitation to the Giro d’Italia.

“I usually back young riders and Italian riders,” Colnago told Gazzetta dello Sport. “But when those Americans explained their philosophy to me, and told me about diabetes sufferers who have to live like everybody else and who can even ride with [Lance] Armstrong and [Alberto] Contador, I immediately said, ‘I’m there.’”

On the outskirts of Milan on Tuesday, Colnago presented the five squads that will ride on his frames in 2011. As well as Team Type 1, his storied company will supply bikes to Landbouwkrediet, Europcar, Colnago-CSF Inox and the Colnago Arreghini off-road team.

Among those present at the event at the Colnago factory in Cambiago were Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox), Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox), Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1) and Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini). Legendary Italian manager Alfredo Martini was also on hand, along with the current incumbent Paolo Bettini.

Colnago is particularly proud of the fact that Colnago Arreghini and Sven Nys’ Landouwkrediet squad keep the company flag flying on the cyclo-cross circuit. “In the winter, when other road teams don’t race, I race and win in ‘cross and mountain biking,” he said.

The Europcar squad, which is to be presented in Paris on Friday, will also ride on the Italian-built frames in 2011, while Colnago has high hopes for Bruno Reverberi’s Colnago-CSF Inox squad. “In 2010, they were good, very good and at this point it is right to expect a further leap in quality in the season that’s about to begin.”

