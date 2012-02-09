Gallery: Colnago celebrates his 80th birthday with a limited edition bike

Image 1 of 26 Ballerini led a Mapei 1-2-3 in the 1998 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 26 Sven Nys has been one of the most successful 'cross riders in history - on a Colnago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Who can forget Edwig Van Hooydonck riding to victory in the 1992 Tour of Flanders on a Colnago. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 26 Oskar Camenzind was too exhausted to celebrate after his 1998 World Championship triumph. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 26 Maurizio Fondriest (Lampre - Polti) takes home the 1993 Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 26 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) was one of the relevations of the 2011 Tour. He was happy with his steed at the Tour finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 Thomas Voeckler came close to winning the 2011 Tour de France. His time in yellow earned him a matching Colnago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Gianbattista Baronchelli (Del Tongo-Colnago) wins the Giro di Lombardia in 1986. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 26 Michael Boogerd beats Lance Armstrong to the line in 1999 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 26 Michael Boogerd would always target the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 26 Alessandro Petacchi (Milram) wins the mad dash to the line. Just behind McEwen unclipped and bumped into Freire (orange jersey). Both stayed upright while Zabel celebrated the team-mates win behind. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 26 Erik Zabel (Milram) appears to be smiling, but he too wouldn't consider this a sprinter's finish. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 26 Gianni Bugno after his win in 1992 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 26 Gianni Bugno (left) nearly is defeated by Johan Musseuw (Image credit: Ronde van Vlaanderen) Image 15 of 26 Leon Van Bon (Rabobank) (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 16 of 26 Polka-dot jersey wearer Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 26 A young Andrei Tchmil in action for Alfa Lum in 1990 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 26 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) takes the sprint in Peccioli. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 19 of 26 Eva Lechner on her way to winning the Italian 'cross title (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 20 of 26 Like Johan Museeuw, Andrea Tafi also won Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 26 Tony Rominger leads Pantani in the Giro. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 26 Rudi Altig (St. Raphael) (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 26 Colnago is proud of its association with Ferrari and there's no mistaking the head badge on this CF9. (Image credit: John Whitney, Procycling) Image 24 of 26 Italian manager Paolo Bettini was on hand in Tuscany. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 26 2004 winner Erik Dekker (Rabobank) (Image credit: Chris Henry) Image 26 of 26 Yaroslav Popovych jumped onto peoples radars in 2003, finishing 3rd overall. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Ernesto Colnago is 80 today and has celebrated his birthday with a special limited edition bike that is set to become a collector's item.

The special bike is called the C59 Ottanta – which means eighty in Italian and has a gold finish. It was inspired by the iconic Colnago bikes of the past that were used so successfully by so many legendary professional riders and loved by thousands of cyclists around the world.

The C59 Ottanta has Master-like arabesque lug decorations and Ernesto Colnago’s signature, yet is made from the best possible carbon fibre and fitted with Campagnolo Super Record EPS 11s electronic components.

Colnago is known for its iconic ace of clubs logo but the C59 Ottanta has a special head badge: the original ‘Eagle and Arrow’ logo that was created in 1954 inspired by a headline in the local newspaper that described Colnago as fast as an arrow when he won a race.

Just 80 examples of this very special limited edition bike will be made and 20 have already been snapped up by collectors around the world.

Despite turning 80, Colnago was busy in his office in Cambiago, preferring to work than celebrate his birthday. He is still the first to arrive at the Colnago offices, just across the street from his home, and is always the last to leave. Most people are happily retired at 80 but Colnago does not intend to retire just yet.

“My 80th birthday is an intermediate sprint, it’s the not the finish of my race. I still love to work and create new bikes. I don’t want a cake or a big party, the special bike is my way of sharing my birthday,” he said.