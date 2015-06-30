Video: Chris Froome's Pinarello Bolide time trial bike
Sky mechanic provides a tour of Froome's aerodynamic machine
Team Sky leader and 2013 Tour de France winner Chris Froome is meticulous in his preparation for the big races, and he takes that same attention to detail when setting up the machines he uses. In this video, Sky mechanic Gary Blem takes us on a tour of all the bits that help Froome propel his Pinarello Bolide down the road.
"The bike is pretty fast with him on it," Blem says, "so we'll see how it goes today."
At the Tour de Romandie, Froome was running a 56 tooth elliptical ring with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 with a Fizik Tritone saddle and pro arm rests to ensure maximal comfort. Froome decided on grip tape for his handlebars over the traditional bartape as is becoming the norm for time trialists.
