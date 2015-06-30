Video: Chris Froome's Pinarello Bolide time trial bike

Image 1 of 7 Chris Froome leads the Sky train in the Dauphine team time trial. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 7 Chris Froome in full-on TTT mode. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 7 Chris Froome takes a turn on the front for Sky (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 7 Team Sky power along the team time trial course. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 7 Gaps form on the Team Sky line up during the Dauphine team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky leader and 2013 Tour de France winner Chris Froome is meticulous in his preparation for the big races, and he takes that same attention to detail when setting up the machines he uses. In this video, Sky mechanic Gary Blem takes us on a tour of all the bits that help Froome propel his Pinarello Bolide down the road.

"The bike is pretty fast with him on it," Blem says, "so we'll see how it goes today."

At the Tour de Romandie, Froome was running a 56 tooth elliptical ring with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 with a Fizik Tritone saddle and pro arm rests to ensure maximal comfort. Froome decided on grip tape for his handlebars over the traditional bartape as is becoming the norm for time trialists.

