Video: Cancelllara has cards to play at Milan-San Remo

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

All the attention may have turned towards the simmering rivalry between Fabian Cancellara and Peter Sagan in recent days, but the RadioShack leader is in determined mood to prove that he can win another Classic.

Cancellara has an enviable record in La Classicissima with one win (2008) and two second places (2011 and 2012). Despite enduring a difficult 2012 due to injury, the 2013 campaign has been sluggish too. Yet to win a race, he was outfought by Sagan and his teammate Moreno Moser in last month’s Strade Bianche but while the form book may point to Sagan win, Cancellara remains one of the strongest favouites for tomorrow’s race.

In this exclusive video interview with Cyclingnews, Cancellara describes his San Remo win from 2008 and what makes the race so endearingly special for him.

Importantly, he also stresses that he has a number of cards to play with the ability to attack on the Poggio, the following descent or even waiting for the sprint. All are options he shares with Sagan.