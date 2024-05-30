Tour de Suisse to remember Gino Mäder with special mountain prize and memorial ride

Mountain time trial ride on June 16 as #RideForGino prize awarded on the race's highest climb

Gino Mäder died after a high-speed crash during the 2023 Tour de Suisse
Gino Mäder died after a high-speed crash during the 2023 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty)

A year on from Gino Mäder's tragic death at the Tour de Suisse, race organisers have created a memorial ride and will award a special king of the mountains prize in his honour during this year's race.

The memorial rider will start at midday on June 16 ahead of the race's closing mountain time trial from the UCI World Cycling Centre in Aigle to Villars-sur-Olon. The ride will follow the route of stage 8, featuring 865 metres of elevation.

