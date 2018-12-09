Van Loy hospitalised after Vlaamse Druivencross crash

Image 1 of 5 Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Ellen van Loy (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Ellen Van Loy finishes after a strong showing (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Ellen Van Loy (Belgium). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ellen Van Loy once again finished on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ellen Van Loy was taken to hospital in Herentals, Belgium, on Sunday after crashing hard at the Vlaamse Druivencross. Her Telenet Fidea Lions team reported on Twitter that Van Loy suffered bruising to the ligaments in her knee and would spend the night in the hospital before undergoing more tests on Monday to determine the extent of her injuries.

Van Loy, who was coming off a win at GP Hasselt on December 1, went down on the muddy course in Overijse and had to abandon. Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) went on to win after battling Nikki Brammeier (Mudiita) throughout the race.

The victory at Hasselt at the beginning of the month was the first win of the 2018-19 season for Van Loy, who started out in September with third at the first UCI World Cup of the season in Wisconsin. From there, Van Loy hit the podium at Berencross, Kermiscross, Kiremko Nacht van Woerden, DVV verzekeringen trofee-Jaarmarktcross and DVV verzekeringen trofee-Flandriencross. Van Loy's win at GP Hasselt in front of Denise Betsema (Marlux-Bingoal) and world champion Sanne Cant (Corendon-Cricus) was a positive sign for the upcoming races.

The team did not say how long they expect Van Loy to remain out of action.