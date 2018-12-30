Van Dijk: I've struggled to reach my 2013 level

Image 1 of 5 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Ellen van Dijk with her third European champion's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Van der Breggen, Van Vleuten and Van Dijk on the 2018 UCI Road World championships time trial podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ellen van Dijk won by two seconds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen van Dijk says that she has struggled to match the form that helped her take her time trial world title in Florence in 2013, but the 31-year-old hopes that her move to Trek-Segafredo will help her get back to her best in the discipline.

"I have a new coach here. I’m working with a coach with the team and that’s exciting and new, and hopefully I can get something more out of myself," Van Dijk told Cyclingnews.

"I haven’t been able to improve my level from 2013. To be honest, I have had problems trying to reach that level again. I hope that I can make another step this year. I was on such a high level and it’s hard to keep that and get it back again."





Van Vleuten had defended her title, while Van der Breggen was runner-up for the second year running. Van Dijk was almost a minute further back and had to settle for third. It was a frustrating end to the year, particularly as she'd had their number throughout much of the season.





A new dawn at Trek

Van Dijk will start a fresh chapter in her career in 2019 after leaving Team Sunweb for Trek-Segafredo in the off-season. Van Dijk spent just two seasons with Sunweb after moving there from Boels Dolmans in 2017. While she complimented the set-up at her former team, she was attracted to the increased freedom she believes Trek-Segafredo can give her.



