Van Dijk: I've struggled to reach my 2013 level
Former world time trial champion hoping move to Trek can spark improvements
Ellen van Dijk says that she has struggled to match the form that helped her take her time trial world title in Florence in 2013, but the 31-year-old hopes that her move to Trek-Segafredo will help her get back to her best in the discipline.
"I have a new coach here. I’m working with a coach with the team and that’s exciting and new, and hopefully I can get something more out of myself," Van Dijk told Cyclingnews.
"I haven’t been able to improve my level from 2013. To be honest, I have had problems trying to reach that level again. I hope that I can make another step this year. I was on such a high level and it’s hard to keep that and get it back again."
Van Vleuten had defended her title, while Van der Breggen was runner-up for the second year running. Van Dijk was almost a minute further back and had to settle for third. It was a frustrating end to the year, particularly as she'd had their number throughout much of the season.
A new dawn at Trek
Van Dijk will start a fresh chapter in her career in 2019 after leaving Team Sunweb for Trek-Segafredo in the off-season. Van Dijk spent just two seasons with Sunweb after moving there from Boels Dolmans in 2017. While she complimented the set-up at her former team, she was attracted to the increased freedom she believes Trek-Segafredo can give her.
