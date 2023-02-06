Van der Poel, Van Aert to revisit rivalry in at least four Spring Classics

If fans haven't had enough of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) going head-to-head after Sunday's UCI Cyclocross World Championships, they'll have opportunities to see the two riders marking each others' every move in at least four of the Spring Classics.

Both riders will start their 2023 road seasons in Strade Bianche on March 4. Van Aert won the race in 2020 when it was postponed to August because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Van der Poel claimed the victory in 2021 after getting away with Julian Alaphilippe and Egan Bernal.

Neither rider competed last season in Strade Bianche when Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) soloed for 50km to the victory. However, Van der Poel said he was targeting the race again this year.

The Van Aert/Van der Poel rivalry extends back to their junior years, and there is little to indicate it will be letting up anytime soon.

After besting Van Aert in Hoogerheide, Van der Poel said, "I think if you take one of us two away, then it makes the races less interesting for sure."

"It’s better already for a couple of years of cyclocross and the road, there is always respect between us. Maybe you don’t appreciate it sometimes when you get beaten, but after our career, it will be something special to look back on."

Van Aert was more succinct, posting a photo of him racing with Van der Poel on Sunday on social media with the comment, "I hate it but I love it 🥲".

Their love-hate relationship will continue after Strade Bianche in Milan-San Remo, a race that Van Aert also won in 2020. Van der Poel's best result was third last year behind solo attacker Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious).

Their next meeting comes in the Tour of Flanders - a race that Van der Poel claimed in 2020 by beating Van Aert in a much closer sprint than in Hoogerheide. He won again last season while Van Aert was out with COVID.

Their final clash of the Spring Classics comes at Paris-Roubaix, a race that neither of them have won but which both covet. Van der Poel finished on the podium in 2021 in third behind Sonny Colbrelli, while Van Aert won the sprint for second last year behind solo escapee Dylan van Baarle (Ineos).

Both riders are due to race the Tour de France, albeit with very different roles. Van der Poel will have free rein at the head of a team without a GC leader, while Van Aert will likely reprise his dual role of green jersey contender and super-domestique for the defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

It's not all about the two cyclocross titans, however. Tom Pidcock (Ineos) throws his hat into the ring for Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, and the Tour of Flanders. The Briton sat out the Cyclocross World Championships after injuring his knee in a wild crash at the GP Sven Nys on New Year's Day.

Julian Alaphilippe, whose 2022 Classics campaign was ruined by crashes in Strade Bianche and the more serious fall in Liège-Bastogne-Liège is targeting the Tour of Flanders this year, a race he was in prime contention to challenge Van Aert and Van der Poel for in 2021 until a collision with a race motorbike crashed him out. He will also compete in Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo.

Pogačar, meanwhile, will try to disrupt the rivalry at Strade Bianche and Tour of Flanders.

Further down the contenders' list, Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) has devoted his season to the Spring Classics after landing on the podium at Tour of Flanders last year and will make his debut in Strade Bianche before trying to better that result in Oudenaarde.

Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) will try to prove he is equal to the 'vans' at Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), who made history as the first Black African winner of Gent-Wevelgem, will compete in Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in addition to defending that title.

If the Cyclocross Worlds was any indication, the Classics season will be one for the ages.