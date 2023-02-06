Pogacar skips UAE Tour defence and shuffles early-season calendar

Tadej Pogačar has changed his early-season race programme and will not defend his overall victory at the UAE Tour this month, instead opting for a less intense season debut in Spain.

The two-time Tour de France winner will make his season debut in the Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior one-day race that includes gravel sections on 13 February and then ride the Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia - Ruta del Sol between February 15-19.

“I’m excited for these races and to pin on a number again and be with the team. I’ve been watching the first races last weeks on the TV and enjoying it, but also wishing a bit to be there in the action,” Pogačar said when UAE Team Emirates announced their plans.

“I had a bit of gastroenteritis in January which wasn’t very pleasant but thankfully I’m over it and feeling healthy. It’s nice to experience new races and I’m looking forward to what Jaen and Andalucia have in store for us. I can’t wait to start racing again.”

With the UAE Tour starting on February 20, it is impossible for Pogačar to defend his 2022 victory in the Middle East.

UAE Team Emirates new signing Adam Yates was named as one of the big-name riders of the UAE Tour by race organisers on Monday, alongside Remco Evenepoel, Sam Bennett and Caleb Ewan.

“For Tadej the plan this year was to keep the base of the calendar more or less the same while making a few adjustments, which is what we’ve done,” sports manager Joxean Fernandez Matxin suggested.

“Tadej is a rider who likes to keep things fresh and try new things so starting the year here in Jaen and Andalucia made sense. The season will be long so our idea is to build up gradually to the biggest targets.

“For Jaen and Andalucia we have a highly experienced team who we believe can do great things. We are taking a roster with a lot of quality which will be headed by Pogačar who will also make his season debut here. Though we have many riders in the team who can step-up for a big result."

Matxin recently explained to Cyclingnews that Pogcar’s season has been carefully planned out with a peak for the cobbled and Ardennes Classics and another for the Tour de France, where he will look to overturn his 2022 defeat by Jonas Vingegaard.

“The idea is to do a first block of racing up until the Ardennes, then stop and build up for the Tour. But whatever happens, it’s in Tadej’s character and the team’s to be competitive in every race he takes part in,” Matxin told Cyclingnews.

The UAE Tour remains a major goal for UAE Team Emirates. They are likely to select a second team leader alongside Adam Yates, with Tour Down Under winner Jay Vine, Brandon McNulty, João Almeida, Juan Ayuso, Rafał Majka or Geroge Bennett.

“Look at the name of the team. It’s our mini Tour de France,” Matxin said. “But in general, our idea is to have one or two riders in top form for each race we do, no matter the category.”