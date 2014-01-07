Van der Haar, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross standings
Peeters remains junior men's leader
The UCI has announced the latest cyclo-cross standings today with Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) and Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) continuing to lead the elite men's and elite women's rankings respectively. Belgium's Yannick Peeters remains in control of the junior men's standings.
Since the previous tabulation Van der Haar finished second in the penultimate World Cup round in Rome, Italy, on Sunday and won the Internationale Centrumcross van Surhuisterveen the previous Thursday to remain in the lead of the UCI 'cross standings with a total of 1,916 points. World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) moved from third into second at 1,748 points, six more than Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) who dropped from second to third. Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) remains in fourth at 1,534 points followed by German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) in fifth at 1,427 points.
Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus), the 18-year-old Dutchman in his first season in the U23 ranks, has reached the top-10 for the first time this season as he slots in for 10th at 912 points. Van der Poel started the season with no points due to moving into a new age category but has steadily made upward progress in the rankings all season, winning 10 of the 20 races he's contested thus far while finishing off the podium just once.
The top-20 nations for elite men remain unchanged with Belgium again dominating affairs with 5,024 points. The Netherlands is second with 3,755 points followed by Germany in third at 2,466 points.
Katie Compton clinched her second straight World Cup title with a victory in Rome on Sunday and the 35-year-old American remains in the lead of the UCI 'cross standings with 2,260 points. World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team), second to Compton at the Rome World Cup, retains her second place position on the overall rankings with 1,800 points while Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) holds steady at third overall with 1,568 points. Great Britain's Helen Wyman (Kona) and Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) remain in fourth and fifth respectively at 1,488 and 1,390 points.
The top of the elite women's nations standings remained unchanged with Great Britain continuing to lead with 3,541 points. The Netherlands holds second overall at 3,403 points followed by the United States in third at 3,387 points.
European champion Yannick Peeters continues to lead the junior men's standings with 178 points, but the Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik closed the gap to 24 points after his victory on Sunday in Rome where the Belgian placed 9th. Belgium's Kobe Goossens remains in third overall at 106 points, 72 in arrears of his compatriot Peeters.
Belgium remains in control of the junior men's nations standings with 364 points followed by the Czech Republic in second at 184 points. France holds third overall at 132 points.
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1916
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
|1748
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|1742
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1534
|5
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|1427
|6
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1288
|7
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1242
|8
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|1093
|9
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|927
|10
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|912
|11
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|910
|12
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|870
|13
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|843
|14
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team
|835
|15
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|814
|16
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|752
|17
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|737
|18
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|721
|19
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|692
|20
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|689
|21
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|612
|22
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|595
|23
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|555
|24
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|555
|25
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|529
|26
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|527
|27
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|493
|28
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|485
|29
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|462
|30
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|462
|31
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|460
|32
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|450
|33
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|443
|34
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor
|421
|35
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|415
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|410
|37
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|387
|38
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Specialized-Garmar
|375
|39
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|365
|40
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|355
|41
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|345
|42
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|345
|43
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|335
|44
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|330
|45
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|327
|46
|Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk
|323
|47
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|313
|48
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|312
|49
|Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|305
|50
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|302
|1
|Belgium
|5024
|pts
|2
|Netherlands
|3755
|3
|Germany
|2466
|4
|Switzerland
|2035
|5
|Czech Republic
|2007
|6
|France
|1748
|7
|United States
|1667
|8
|Italy
|1227
|9
|Spain
|1003
|10
|Slovakia
|901
|11
|Great Britain
|781
|12
|Canada
|675
|13
|Poland
|579
|14
|Japan
|458
|15
|Denmark
|418
|16
|Luxembourg
|304
|17
|Sweden
|289
|18
|Australia
|260
|19
|Portugal
|260
|20
|Hungary
|260
|21
|Austria
|249
|22
|New Zealand
|239
|23
|Serbia
|205
|24
|Croatia
|200
|24
|Ireland
|200
|26
|Finland
|200
|27
|Ukraine
|5
|28
|Norway
|5
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|2260
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1800
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|1568
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|1488
|5
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1390
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1178
|7
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) EC Stephanois
|1047
|8
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|980
|9
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|914
|10
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|890
|11
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|860
|12
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
|689
|13
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|663
|14
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|640
|15
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|586
|16
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|541
|17
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|526
|18
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|520
|19
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota
|519
|20
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team
|495
|21
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|473
|22
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|471
|23
|Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit
|423
|24
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|420
|25
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|415
|26
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|415
|27
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|379
|28
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|366
|29
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store
|363
|30
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|353
|31
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|348
|32
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|332
|33
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|315
|34
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|304
|35
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|296
|36
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport
|272
|37
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|256
|38
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|253
|39
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam
|251
|40
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes
|240
|41
|Annie Last (GBr)
|236
|42
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|224
|43
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|221
|44
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien
|213
|45
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|208
|46
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|196
|47
|Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento
|192
|48
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|182
|49
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|181
|50
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|175
|1
|Great Britain
|3541
|pts
|2
|Netherlands
|3403
|3
|United States
|3387
|4
|Belgium
|3112
|5
|Czech Republic
|2311
|6
|France
|1989
|7
|Italy
|1533
|8
|Germany
|680
|9
|Japan
|677
|10
|Switzerland
|661
|11
|Canada
|559
|12
|Slovakia
|500
|13
|Luxembourg
|495
|14
|Denmark
|463
|15
|Sweden
|453
|16
|Austria
|323
|17
|New Zealand
|215
|18
|Serbia
|213
|19
|Spain
|205
|20
|Australia
|200
|21
|Poland
|200
|21
|Portugal
|200
|21
|Croatia
|200
|24
|Hungary
|200
|25
|Finland
|200
|26
|Argentina
|8
|1
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|178
|pts
|2
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|154
|3
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|106
|4
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|80
|5
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|64
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|63
|7
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|58
|8
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|56
|9
|Yan Gras (France)
|41
|10
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|36
|11
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|34
|12
|Cooper Willsey (United States)
|33
|13
|Peter Goguen (United States)
|32
|14
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|29
|15
|Austin Vincent (United States)
|29
|16
|Sébastien Havot (France)
|27
|17
|Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)
|26
|18
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|24
|19
|Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)
|23
|20
|Max Gulickx (Netherlands)
|22
|21
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|21
|22
|Maxx Chance (United States)
|21
|23
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|20
|24
|Lance Haidet (United States)
|20
|25
|Raúl Fernández (Spain)
|16
|26
|David Lombardo (United States)
|15
|27
|Gotzon Martín (Spain)
|14
|28
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|12
|29
|Jonathan Anderson (United States)
|11
|30
|Nolan Brady (United States)
|11
|31
|Simon Harrington (Australia)
|10
|32
|Stefano Sala (Italy)
|10
|33
|Odrian Champossin (France)
|10
|34
|Ludwig Cords (Germany)
|10
|35
|Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)
|8
|36
|Ethan Reynolds (United States)
|8
|37
|Ian McShane (United States)
|8
|38
|Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands)
|7
|39
|Garrett Gerchar (United States)
|7
|40
|Jon Gil Ranero (Spain)
|7
|41
|Josh Abbey (Australia)
|6
|42
|Connor Tankersley (United States)
|6
|43
|Daniel Smarzaro (Italy)
|6
|44
|Kyle Bloesser (United States)
|6
|44
|Kamil Malecki (Poland)
|6
|46
|Leo Appelt (Germany)
|6
|47
|Valentin Ortillon (France)
|6
|48
|Florian Vidal (France)
|6
|49
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Belgium)
|5
|50
|Devin Reavis (United States)
|4
|1
|Belgium
|364
|pts
|2
|Czech Republic
|184
|3
|France
|132
|4
|Netherlands
|119
|5
|United States
|94
|6
|Spain
|37
|7
|Switzerland
|24
|8
|Italy
|20
|9
|Germany
|17
|10
|Australia
|16
|11
|Poland
|12
|12
|Canada
|4
|13
|Luxembourg
|2
