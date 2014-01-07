Van der Haar, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross standings

Image 1 of 3 Lars van der Haar in the mud (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Katie Compton wins the 'Cross World Cup in Rome (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 European champion Yannick Peeters soloed to victory in the junior race at Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The UCI has announced the latest cyclo-cross standings today with Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) and Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) continuing to lead the elite men's and elite women's rankings respectively. Belgium's Yannick Peeters remains in control of the junior men's standings.

Since the previous tabulation Van der Haar finished second in the penultimate World Cup round in Rome, Italy, on Sunday and won the Internationale Centrumcross van Surhuisterveen the previous Thursday to remain in the lead of the UCI 'cross standings with a total of 1,916 points. World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) moved from third into second at 1,748 points, six more than Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) who dropped from second to third. Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) remains in fourth at 1,534 points followed by German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) in fifth at 1,427 points.

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus), the 18-year-old Dutchman in his first season in the U23 ranks, has reached the top-10 for the first time this season as he slots in for 10th at 912 points. Van der Poel started the season with no points due to moving into a new age category but has steadily made upward progress in the rankings all season, winning 10 of the 20 races he's contested thus far while finishing off the podium just once.

The top-20 nations for elite men remain unchanged with Belgium again dominating affairs with 5,024 points. The Netherlands is second with 3,755 points followed by Germany in third at 2,466 points.

Katie Compton clinched her second straight World Cup title with a victory in Rome on Sunday and the 35-year-old American remains in the lead of the UCI 'cross standings with 2,260 points. World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team), second to Compton at the Rome World Cup, retains her second place position on the overall rankings with 1,800 points while Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) holds steady at third overall with 1,568 points. Great Britain's Helen Wyman (Kona) and Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) remain in fourth and fifth respectively at 1,488 and 1,390 points.

The top of the elite women's nations standings remained unchanged with Great Britain continuing to lead with 3,541 points. The Netherlands holds second overall at 3,403 points followed by the United States in third at 3,387 points.

European champion Yannick Peeters continues to lead the junior men's standings with 178 points, but the Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik closed the gap to 24 points after his victory on Sunday in Rome where the Belgian placed 9th. Belgium's Kobe Goossens remains in third overall at 106 points, 72 in arrears of his compatriot Peeters.

Belgium remains in control of the junior men's nations standings with 364 points followed by the Czech Republic in second at 184 points. France holds third overall at 132 points.

Elite Men - Individuals (top-50) 1 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1916 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team 1748 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 1742 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1534 5 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 1427 6 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1288 7 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1242 8 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 1093 9 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 927 10 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 912 11 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 910 12 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 870 13 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 843 14 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team 835 15 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 814 16 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 752 17 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 737 18 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 721 19 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 692 20 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 689 21 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 612 22 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 595 23 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 555 24 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 555 25 Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 529 26 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 527 27 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 493 28 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica 485 29 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 462 30 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 462 31 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 460 32 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 450 33 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 443 34 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor 421 35 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 415 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 410 37 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 387 38 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Specialized-Garmar 375 39 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 365 40 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 355 41 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 345 42 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 345 43 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 335 44 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 330 45 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 327 46 Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk 323 47 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 313 48 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 312 49 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 305 50 Sascha Weber (Ger) 302

Elite Men - Nations 1 Belgium 5024 pts 2 Netherlands 3755 3 Germany 2466 4 Switzerland 2035 5 Czech Republic 2007 6 France 1748 7 United States 1667 8 Italy 1227 9 Spain 1003 10 Slovakia 901 11 Great Britain 781 12 Canada 675 13 Poland 579 14 Japan 458 15 Denmark 418 16 Luxembourg 304 17 Sweden 289 18 Australia 260 19 Portugal 260 20 Hungary 260 21 Austria 249 22 New Zealand 239 23 Serbia 205 24 Croatia 200 24 Ireland 200 26 Finland 200 27 Ukraine 5 28 Norway 5

Elite Women - Individuals (top-50) 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 2260 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1800 3 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP 1568 4 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 1488 5 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1390 6 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1178 7 Lucie Chainel (Fra) EC Stephanois 1047 8 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 980 9 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 914 10 Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito 890 11 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 860 12 Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team 689 13 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 663 14 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 640 15 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 586 16 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 541 17 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 526 18 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 520 19 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota 519 20 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team 495 21 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 473 22 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny 471 23 Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit 423 24 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) 420 25 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 415 26 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies 415 27 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 379 28 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 366 29 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store 363 30 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube 353 31 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 348 32 Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 332 33 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 315 34 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy 304 35 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 296 36 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport 272 37 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) 256 38 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team 253 39 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam 251 40 Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes 240 41 Annie Last (GBr) 236 42 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 224 43 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster 221 44 Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien 213 45 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom 208 46 Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec 196 47 Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento 192 48 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 182 49 Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling 181 50 Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team 175

Elite Women - Nations 1 Great Britain 3541 pts 2 Netherlands 3403 3 United States 3387 4 Belgium 3112 5 Czech Republic 2311 6 France 1989 7 Italy 1533 8 Germany 680 9 Japan 677 10 Switzerland 661 11 Canada 559 12 Slovakia 500 13 Luxembourg 495 14 Denmark 463 15 Sweden 453 16 Austria 323 17 New Zealand 215 18 Serbia 213 19 Spain 205 20 Australia 200 21 Poland 200 21 Portugal 200 21 Croatia 200 24 Hungary 200 25 Finland 200 26 Argentina 8

Junior Men - Individuals (top-50) 1 Yannick Peeters (Belgium) 178 pts 2 Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic) 154 3 Kobe Goossens (Belgium) 106 4 Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) 80 5 Lucas Dubau (France) 64 6 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) 63 7 Thijs Aerts (Belgium) 58 8 Jelle Schuermans (Belgium) 56 9 Yan Gras (France) 41 10 Thomas Joseph (Belgium) 36 11 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands) 34 12 Cooper Willsey (United States) 33 13 Peter Goguen (United States) 32 14 Roman Lehky (Czech Republic) 29 15 Austin Vincent (United States) 29 16 Sébastien Havot (France) 27 17 Gianni Van Donink (Belgium) 26 18 Johan Jacobs (Switzerland) 24 19 Jens Teirlinck (Belgium) 23 20 Max Gulickx (Netherlands) 22 21 Stijn Caluwe (Belgium) 21 22 Maxx Chance (United States) 21 23 Joshua Dubau (France) 20 24 Lance Haidet (United States) 20 25 Raúl Fernández (Spain) 16 26 David Lombardo (United States) 15 27 Gotzon Martín (Spain) 14 28 Sieben Wouters (Netherlands) 12 29 Jonathan Anderson (United States) 11 30 Nolan Brady (United States) 11 31 Simon Harrington (Australia) 10 32 Stefano Sala (Italy) 10 33 Odrian Champossin (France) 10 34 Ludwig Cords (Germany) 10 35 Elias Van Hecke (Belgium) 8 36 Ethan Reynolds (United States) 8 37 Ian McShane (United States) 8 38 Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands) 7 39 Garrett Gerchar (United States) 7 40 Jon Gil Ranero (Spain) 7 41 Josh Abbey (Australia) 6 42 Connor Tankersley (United States) 6 43 Daniel Smarzaro (Italy) 6 44 Kyle Bloesser (United States) 6 44 Kamil Malecki (Poland) 6 46 Leo Appelt (Germany) 6 47 Valentin Ortillon (France) 6 48 Florian Vidal (France) 6 49 Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Belgium) 5 50 Devin Reavis (United States) 4