Van der Haar, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross standings

Peeters remains junior men's leader

Lars van der Haar in the mud

Lars van der Haar in the mud
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Katie Compton wins the 'Cross World Cup in Rome

Katie Compton wins the 'Cross World Cup in Rome
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
European champion Yannick Peeters soloed to victory in the junior race at Superprestige Diegem

European champion Yannick Peeters soloed to victory in the junior race at Superprestige Diegem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

The UCI has announced the latest cyclo-cross standings today with Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) and Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) continuing to lead the elite men's and elite women's rankings respectively. Belgium's Yannick Peeters remains in control of the junior men's standings.

Since the previous tabulation Van der Haar finished second in the penultimate World Cup round in Rome, Italy, on Sunday and won the Internationale Centrumcross van Surhuisterveen the previous Thursday to remain in the lead of the UCI 'cross standings with a total of 1,916 points. World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) moved from third into second at 1,748 points, six more than Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) who dropped from second to third. Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) remains in fourth at 1,534 points followed by German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) in fifth at 1,427 points.

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus), the 18-year-old Dutchman in his first season in the U23 ranks, has reached the top-10 for the first time this season as he slots in for 10th at 912 points. Van der Poel started the season with no points due to moving into a new age category but has steadily made upward progress in the rankings all season, winning 10 of the 20 races he's contested thus far while finishing off the podium just once.

The top-20 nations for elite men remain unchanged with Belgium again dominating affairs with 5,024 points. The Netherlands is second with 3,755 points followed by Germany in third at 2,466 points.

Katie Compton clinched her second straight World Cup title with a victory in Rome on Sunday and the 35-year-old American remains in the lead of the UCI 'cross standings with 2,260 points. World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team), second to Compton at the Rome World Cup, retains her second place position on the overall rankings with 1,800 points while Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) holds steady at third overall with 1,568 points. Great Britain's Helen Wyman (Kona) and Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) remain in fourth and fifth respectively at 1,488 and 1,390 points.

The top of the elite women's nations standings remained unchanged with Great Britain continuing to lead with 3,541 points. The Netherlands holds second overall at 3,403 points followed by the United States in third at 3,387 points.

European champion Yannick Peeters continues to lead the junior men's standings with 178 points, but the Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik closed the gap to 24 points after his victory on Sunday in Rome where the Belgian placed 9th. Belgium's Kobe Goossens remains in third overall at 106 points, 72 in arrears of his compatriot Peeters.

Belgium remains in control of the junior men's nations standings with 364 points followed by the Czech Republic in second at 184 points. France holds third overall at 132 points.

Elite Men - Individuals (top-50)
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1916pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team1748
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team1742
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1534
5Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus1427
6Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1288
7Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1242
8Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team1093
9Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team927
10Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team912
11Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team910
12Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team870
13Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team843
14Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team835
15Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team814
16Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti752
17Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team737
18Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team721
19Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team692
20Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team689
21Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com612
22Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus595
23Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team555
24Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team555
25Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team529
26Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team527
27Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team493
28Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica485
29Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team462
30Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team462
31Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist460
32Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized450
33Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team443
34Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor421
35Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com415
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep410
37Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement387
38Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Specialized-Garmar375
39Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team365
40David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus355
41Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team345
42Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team345
43Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team335
44Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team330
45Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team327
46Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk323
47Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team313
48Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus312
49Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea305
50Sascha Weber (Ger)302

Elite Men - Nations
1Belgium5024pts
2Netherlands3755
3Germany2466
4Switzerland2035
5Czech Republic2007
6France1748
7United States1667
8Italy1227
9Spain1003
10Slovakia901
11Great Britain781
12Canada675
13Poland579
14Japan458
15Denmark418
16Luxembourg304
17Sweden289
18Australia260
19Portugal260
20Hungary260
21Austria249
22New Zealand239
23Serbia205
24Croatia200
24Ireland200
26Finland200
27Ukraine5
28Norway5

Elite Women - Individuals (top-50)
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective2260pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1800
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP1568
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing1488
5Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1390
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1178
7Lucie Chainel (Fra) EC Stephanois1047
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team980
9Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team914
10Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito890
11Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team860
12Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team689
13Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus663
14Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team640
15Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com586
16Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized541
17Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized526
18Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies520
19Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota519
20Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team495
21Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti473
22Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny471
23Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit423
24Jasmin Achermann (Swi)420
25Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team415
26Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies415
27Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling379
28Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team366
29Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store363
30Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube353
31Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement348
32Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team332
33Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team315
34Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy304
35Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team296
36Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport272
37Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)256
38Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team253
39Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam251
40Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes240
41Annie Last (GBr)236
42Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles224
43Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster221
44Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien213
45Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom208
46Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec196
47Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento192
48Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO182
49Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling181
50Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team175

Elite Women - Nations
1Great Britain3541pts
2Netherlands3403
3United States3387
4Belgium3112
5Czech Republic2311
6France1989
7Italy1533
8Germany680
9Japan677
10Switzerland661
11Canada559
12Slovakia500
13Luxembourg495
14Denmark463
15Sweden453
16Austria323
17New Zealand215
18Serbia213
19Spain205
20Australia200
21Poland200
21Portugal200
21Croatia200
24Hungary200
25Finland200
26Argentina8

Junior Men - Individuals (top-50)
1Yannick Peeters (Belgium)178pts
2Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)154
3Kobe Goossens (Belgium)106
4Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)80
5Lucas Dubau (France)64
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)63
7Thijs Aerts (Belgium)58
8Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)56
9Yan Gras (France)41
10Thomas Joseph (Belgium)36
11Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)34
12Cooper Willsey (United States)33
13Peter Goguen (United States)32
14Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)29
15Austin Vincent (United States)29
16Sébastien Havot (France)27
17Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)26
18Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)24
19Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)23
20Max Gulickx (Netherlands)22
21Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)21
22Maxx Chance (United States)21
23Joshua Dubau (France)20
24Lance Haidet (United States)20
25Raúl Fernández (Spain)16
26David Lombardo (United States)15
27Gotzon Martín (Spain)14
28Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)12
29Jonathan Anderson (United States)11
30Nolan Brady (United States)11
31Simon Harrington (Australia)10
32Stefano Sala (Italy)10
33Odrian Champossin (France)10
34Ludwig Cords (Germany)10
35Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)8
36Ethan Reynolds (United States)8
37Ian McShane (United States)8
38Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands)7
39Garrett Gerchar (United States)7
40Jon Gil Ranero (Spain)7
41Josh Abbey (Australia)6
42Connor Tankersley (United States)6
43Daniel Smarzaro (Italy)6
44Kyle Bloesser (United States)6
44Kamil Malecki (Poland)6
46Leo Appelt (Germany)6
47Valentin Ortillon (France)6
48Florian Vidal (France)6
49Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Belgium)5
50Devin Reavis (United States)4

Junior Men - Nations
1Belgium364pts
2Czech Republic184
3France132
4Netherlands119
5United States94
6Spain37
7Switzerland24
8Italy20
9Germany17
10Australia16
11Poland12
12Canada4
13Luxembourg2