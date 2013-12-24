Trending

Albert new leader of UCI cyclo-cross standings

Compton continues to lead women's rankings

Image 1 of 5

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) put in a big effort to take the final podium spot in Namur

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) put in a big effort to take the final podium spot in Namur
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 5

Klaas Vantornout, Francis Mourey and Niels Albert made up the Namur World Cup podium

Klaas Vantornout, Francis Mourey and Niels Albert made up the Namur World Cup podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 5

Katie Compton on the podium in Namur

Katie Compton on the podium in Namur
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 5

Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris on the podium in Namur

Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris on the podium in Namur
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 5

European junior champion Yannick Peeters soloed to victory at Superprestige Gavere

European junior champion Yannick Peeters soloed to victory at Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Reigning world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) had led the UCI cyclo-cross standings since the beginning of the 2013-2014 season, but his streak has come to an end courtesy of Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in the latest tabulations released today by the UCI. For the elite women Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) maintained her position at the top of the standings while Belgium's Yannick Peeters, too, continues his lead of the junior men's rankings.

Albert now leads Nys by 50 points in the elite men's standings, 1,808 to 1,758, and while Albert placed one position ahead of Nys at Sunday's World Cup round in Namur, Belgium, it's primarily the result of the rolling 12-month points tabulation which is responsible for the change at the top of the elite men's rankings.

During the previous season there were eight World Cup rounds, while in the current season there are seven. The Roubaix, France round of the 2012-2013 World Cup occurred between the Belgian rounds in Koksijde and Namur, while this year it did not take place and thusly the points earned there last year simply disappeared from the riders' points tally without a chance to match or better them. Nys won at Roubaix last year, while Albert placed third and coupled with Nys finishing fourth in Namur this season versus 2nd last season his overall net loss was greater than Albert's, thusly moving the BKCP-Powerplus Belgian to the top of the standings.

Dutch champion Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) moves up from fourth to third overall, 37 points behind Nys, while Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) rose from fifth to fourth on the standings with 1,606 points. Vantornout's teammate Kevin Pauwels dropped from third to fifth with 1,488 points.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) is the top North American rider on the elite men's standings in 22nd place at 644 points.

With three of the top-four ranked riders in the world, Belgium easily retains its position as best nation for elite men with 5,172 points. The Netherlands remains in second at 3,249 points followed by Germany in third with 2,355 points.

Katie Compton has led the elite women's UCI standings since the beginning of the season and her top ranking continues with her tally of 2,110 points, 345 more than second-placed Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant), the reigning world champion. After taking a break from 'cross racing this season, Vos returned at Sunday's World Cup in Namur, Belgium and jumped out to an early lead, but Compton chased her down and surged ahead in the latter part of the Belgian mud-fest to take her third World Cup victory and her first head-to-head win over Vos this season.

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) moves from fourth to third with 1,568 points, swapping places with European champion Helen Wyman (Kona), who dropped from third to fourth with 1,518 points. British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) retained her position at fifth with 1,396 points.

The top of the elite women's nations standings remained unchanged with Great Britain continuing its lead with 3,619 points. The Netherlands holds second at 3,429 points while the United States retains third overall with 3,221 points.

European champion Yannick Peeters continues to lead the junior men's standings buoyed by his narrow victory at Sunday's World Cup in Namur ahead of the Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik. Peeters' season tally increased to 156 points, 72 more than Toupalik who remains in second overall. Belgium's Kobe Goossens moved up from fourth to third with 72 points, while France's Lucas Dubau moved from fifth to fourth at 60 points. The top five is completed by Belgium's Eli Iserbyt, who dropped from third to fifth at 59 points.

The USA's Cooper Willsey is the top North American rider in the standings in ninth overall with 33 points.

Belgium continues to lead the junior men's nations standings with 287 points, while the Czech Republic jumped from fifth to second overall at 107 points. France follows in third at 101 points.

Elite men - Individuals (top 50)
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team1808pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team1758
3Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1721
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1606
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1488
6Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus1369
7Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1288
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team876
9Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team866
10Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team860
11Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team810
12Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team797
13Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team796
14Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti766
15Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team762
16Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team753
17Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team747
18Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team742
19Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team740
20Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team727
21Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP662
22Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com644
23Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus618
24Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team609
25Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team594
26Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team533
27Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team492
28Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist491
29Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team479
30Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica473
31Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team448
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep435
33Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized423
34Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor418
35Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com415
36Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team412
37Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)388
38Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement387
39Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team371
40Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team356
41David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus349
42Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team349
43Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)345
44Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea343
45Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team335
46James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement324
47Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk323
48Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team316
49Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team289
50Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing288

Elite men - Nations
1Belgium5172pts
2Netherlands3249
3Germany2355
4Switzerland2077
5Czech Republic2035
6France1797
7United States1753
8Italy1332
9Spain1011
10Slovakia857
11Great Britain727
12Canada675
13Poland583
14Japan458
15Denmark357
16Luxembourg346
17Sweden289
18Australia260
19Portugal260
20Hungary260
21New Zealand247
22Austria222
23Serbia205
24Croatia200
24Ireland200
26Finland200
27Norway30
28Estonia18
29Ukraine5

Elite women - Individuals (top 50)
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective2110pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant1765
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP1568
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing1518
5Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1396
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1220
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team1129
8Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC1067
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team980
10Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant904
11Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant760
12Eva Lechner (Ita)728
13Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus705
14Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota617
15Jasmin Achermann (Swi)600
16Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com576
17Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized535
18Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team524
19Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies495
20Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams483
21Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized470
22Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny455
23Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit430
24Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti426
25Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies401
26Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force385
27Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement366
28Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team357
29Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube356
30Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling347
31Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant335
32Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team328
33Annie Last (GBr)321
34Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy299
35Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport272
36Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove250
37Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes240
38Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam232
39Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team232
40Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles225
41Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team220
42Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team217
43Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien213
44Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom208
45Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol202
46Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento192
47Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam183
48Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO182
49Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team175
50Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team175

Elite women - Nations
1Great Britain3619pts
2Netherlands3429
3United States3221
4Belgium3054
5Czech Republic2655
6France2114
7Italy1324
8Switzerland894
9Japan663
10Germany584
11Canada559
12Slovakia511
13Denmark485
14Sweden456
15Luxembourg362
16Austria323
17New Zealand227
18Serbia213
19Spain205
20Australia200
21Poland200
21Portugal200
21Croatia200
24Hungary200
25Finland200
26Argentina8

Junior men - Individuals (top 50)
1Yannick Peeters (Belgium)156pts
2Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)84
3Kobe Goossens (Belgium)72
4Lucas Dubau (France)60
5Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)59
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)47
7Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)44
8Thijs Aerts (Belgium)43
9Cooper Willsey (United States)33
10Peter Goguen (United States)32
11Thomas Joseph (Belgium)31
12Austin Vincent (United States)29
13Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)24
14Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)22
15Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)22
16Sébastien Havot (France)21
17Maxx Chance (United States)21
18Joshua Dubau (France)20
19Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)20
20Lance Haidet (United States)20
21Yan Gras (France)19
22Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)16
23Raúl Fernández (Spain)16
24David Lombardo (United States)15
25Max Gulickx (Netherlands)14
26Gotzon Martín (Spain)14
27Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)11
28Nolan Brady (United States)11
29Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)10
30Simon Harrington (Australia)10
31Stefano Sala (Italy)10
32Odrian Champossin (France)10
33Ludwig Cords (Germany)10
34Ethan Reynolds (United States)8
35Ian McShane (United States)8
36Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands)7
37Garrett Gerchar (United States)7
38Jon Gil Ranero (Spain)7
39Josh Abbey (Australia)6
40Daniel Smarzaro (Italy)6
41Kyle Bloesser (United States)6
41Kamil Malecki (Poland)6
43Leo Appelt (Germany)6
44Valentin Ortillon (France)6
45Florian Vidal (France)6
46Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)5
47Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)4
47Jon Munitxa (Spain)4
49Javier Colton (United States)4
50Remigiusz Gil (Poland)4

Junior men - Nations
1Belgium287pts
2Czech Republic107
3France101
4United States94
5Netherlands85
6Spain37
7Italy20
8Germany17
9Switzerland16
10Australia16
11Poland12
12Canada4
13Luxembourg2