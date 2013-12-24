Albert new leader of UCI cyclo-cross standings
Compton continues to lead women's rankings
Reigning world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) had led the UCI cyclo-cross standings since the beginning of the 2013-2014 season, but his streak has come to an end courtesy of Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in the latest tabulations released today by the UCI. For the elite women Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) maintained her position at the top of the standings while Belgium's Yannick Peeters, too, continues his lead of the junior men's rankings.
Albert now leads Nys by 50 points in the elite men's standings, 1,808 to 1,758, and while Albert placed one position ahead of Nys at Sunday's World Cup round in Namur, Belgium, it's primarily the result of the rolling 12-month points tabulation which is responsible for the change at the top of the elite men's rankings.
During the previous season there were eight World Cup rounds, while in the current season there are seven. The Roubaix, France round of the 2012-2013 World Cup occurred between the Belgian rounds in Koksijde and Namur, while this year it did not take place and thusly the points earned there last year simply disappeared from the riders' points tally without a chance to match or better them. Nys won at Roubaix last year, while Albert placed third and coupled with Nys finishing fourth in Namur this season versus 2nd last season his overall net loss was greater than Albert's, thusly moving the BKCP-Powerplus Belgian to the top of the standings.
Dutch champion Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) moves up from fourth to third overall, 37 points behind Nys, while Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) rose from fifth to fourth on the standings with 1,606 points. Vantornout's teammate Kevin Pauwels dropped from third to fifth with 1,488 points.
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) is the top North American rider on the elite men's standings in 22nd place at 644 points.
With three of the top-four ranked riders in the world, Belgium easily retains its position as best nation for elite men with 5,172 points. The Netherlands remains in second at 3,249 points followed by Germany in third with 2,355 points.
Katie Compton has led the elite women's UCI standings since the beginning of the season and her top ranking continues with her tally of 2,110 points, 345 more than second-placed Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant), the reigning world champion. After taking a break from 'cross racing this season, Vos returned at Sunday's World Cup in Namur, Belgium and jumped out to an early lead, but Compton chased her down and surged ahead in the latter part of the Belgian mud-fest to take her third World Cup victory and her first head-to-head win over Vos this season.
Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) moves from fourth to third with 1,568 points, swapping places with European champion Helen Wyman (Kona), who dropped from third to fourth with 1,518 points. British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) retained her position at fifth with 1,396 points.
The top of the elite women's nations standings remained unchanged with Great Britain continuing its lead with 3,619 points. The Netherlands holds second at 3,429 points while the United States retains third overall with 3,221 points.
European champion Yannick Peeters continues to lead the junior men's standings buoyed by his narrow victory at Sunday's World Cup in Namur ahead of the Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik. Peeters' season tally increased to 156 points, 72 more than Toupalik who remains in second overall. Belgium's Kobe Goossens moved up from fourth to third with 72 points, while France's Lucas Dubau moved from fifth to fourth at 60 points. The top five is completed by Belgium's Eli Iserbyt, who dropped from third to fifth at 59 points.
The USA's Cooper Willsey is the top North American rider in the standings in ninth overall with 33 points.
Belgium continues to lead the junior men's nations standings with 287 points, while the Czech Republic jumped from fifth to second overall at 107 points. France follows in third at 101 points.
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|1808
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|1758
|3
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1721
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1606
|5
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1488
|6
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|1369
|7
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1288
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|876
|9
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|866
|10
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|860
|11
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|810
|12
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|797
|13
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|796
|14
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|766
|15
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|762
|16
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|753
|17
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|747
|18
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|742
|19
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|740
|20
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|727
|21
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP
|662
|22
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|644
|23
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|618
|24
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|609
|25
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|594
|26
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|533
|27
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|492
|28
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|491
|29
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|479
|30
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|473
|31
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|448
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|435
|33
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|423
|34
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor
|418
|35
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|415
|36
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|412
|37
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|388
|38
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|387
|39
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|371
|40
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|356
|41
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|349
|42
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|349
|43
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|345
|44
|Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|343
|45
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|335
|46
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|324
|47
|Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk
|323
|48
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|316
|49
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|289
|50
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|288
|1
|Belgium
|5172
|pts
|2
|Netherlands
|3249
|3
|Germany
|2355
|4
|Switzerland
|2077
|5
|Czech Republic
|2035
|6
|France
|1797
|7
|United States
|1753
|8
|Italy
|1332
|9
|Spain
|1011
|10
|Slovakia
|857
|11
|Great Britain
|727
|12
|Canada
|675
|13
|Poland
|583
|14
|Japan
|458
|15
|Denmark
|357
|16
|Luxembourg
|346
|17
|Sweden
|289
|18
|Australia
|260
|19
|Portugal
|260
|20
|Hungary
|260
|21
|New Zealand
|247
|22
|Austria
|222
|23
|Serbia
|205
|24
|Croatia
|200
|24
|Ireland
|200
|26
|Finland
|200
|27
|Norway
|30
|28
|Estonia
|18
|29
|Ukraine
|5
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|2110
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|1765
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|1568
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|1518
|5
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1396
|6
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|1220
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|1129
|8
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|1067
|9
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|980
|10
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|904
|11
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|760
|12
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|728
|13
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|705
|14
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota
|617
|15
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|600
|16
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|576
|17
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|535
|18
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|524
|19
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|495
|20
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|483
|21
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|470
|22
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|455
|23
|Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit
|430
|24
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|426
|25
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|401
|26
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force
|385
|27
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|366
|28
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|357
|29
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|356
|30
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|347
|31
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|335
|32
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|328
|33
|Annie Last (GBr)
|321
|34
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|299
|35
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport
|272
|36
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|250
|37
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes
|240
|38
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam
|232
|39
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|232
|40
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|225
|41
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|220
|42
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|217
|43
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien
|213
|44
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|208
|45
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol
|202
|46
|Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento
|192
|47
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam
|183
|48
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|182
|49
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|175
|50
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|175
|1
|Great Britain
|3619
|pts
|2
|Netherlands
|3429
|3
|United States
|3221
|4
|Belgium
|3054
|5
|Czech Republic
|2655
|6
|France
|2114
|7
|Italy
|1324
|8
|Switzerland
|894
|9
|Japan
|663
|10
|Germany
|584
|11
|Canada
|559
|12
|Slovakia
|511
|13
|Denmark
|485
|14
|Sweden
|456
|15
|Luxembourg
|362
|16
|Austria
|323
|17
|New Zealand
|227
|18
|Serbia
|213
|19
|Spain
|205
|20
|Australia
|200
|21
|Poland
|200
|21
|Portugal
|200
|21
|Croatia
|200
|24
|Hungary
|200
|25
|Finland
|200
|26
|Argentina
|8
|1
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|156
|pts
|2
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|84
|3
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|72
|4
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|60
|5
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|59
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|47
|7
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|44
|8
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|43
|9
|Cooper Willsey (United States)
|33
|10
|Peter Goguen (United States)
|32
|11
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|31
|12
|Austin Vincent (United States)
|29
|13
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|24
|14
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|22
|15
|Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)
|22
|16
|Sébastien Havot (France)
|21
|17
|Maxx Chance (United States)
|21
|18
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|20
|19
|Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)
|20
|20
|Lance Haidet (United States)
|20
|21
|Yan Gras (France)
|19
|22
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|16
|23
|Raúl Fernández (Spain)
|16
|24
|David Lombardo (United States)
|15
|25
|Max Gulickx (Netherlands)
|14
|26
|Gotzon Martín (Spain)
|14
|27
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|11
|28
|Nolan Brady (United States)
|11
|29
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|10
|30
|Simon Harrington (Australia)
|10
|31
|Stefano Sala (Italy)
|10
|32
|Odrian Champossin (France)
|10
|33
|Ludwig Cords (Germany)
|10
|34
|Ethan Reynolds (United States)
|8
|35
|Ian McShane (United States)
|8
|36
|Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands)
|7
|37
|Garrett Gerchar (United States)
|7
|38
|Jon Gil Ranero (Spain)
|7
|39
|Josh Abbey (Australia)
|6
|40
|Daniel Smarzaro (Italy)
|6
|41
|Kyle Bloesser (United States)
|6
|41
|Kamil Malecki (Poland)
|6
|43
|Leo Appelt (Germany)
|6
|44
|Valentin Ortillon (France)
|6
|45
|Florian Vidal (France)
|6
|46
|Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)
|5
|47
|Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)
|4
|47
|Jon Munitxa (Spain)
|4
|49
|Javier Colton (United States)
|4
|50
|Remigiusz Gil (Poland)
|4
|1
|Belgium
|287
|pts
|2
|Czech Republic
|107
|3
|France
|101
|4
|United States
|94
|5
|Netherlands
|85
|6
|Spain
|37
|7
|Italy
|20
|8
|Germany
|17
|9
|Switzerland
|16
|10
|Australia
|16
|11
|Poland
|12
|12
|Canada
|4
|13
|Luxembourg
|2
