Albert new leader of UCI cyclo-cross standings

Image 1 of 5 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) put in a big effort to take the final podium spot in Namur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 5 Klaas Vantornout, Francis Mourey and Niels Albert made up the Namur World Cup podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 5 Katie Compton on the podium in Namur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 5 Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris on the podium in Namur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 5 European junior champion Yannick Peeters soloed to victory at Superprestige Gavere (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Reigning world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) had led the UCI cyclo-cross standings since the beginning of the 2013-2014 season, but his streak has come to an end courtesy of Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in the latest tabulations released today by the UCI. For the elite women Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) maintained her position at the top of the standings while Belgium's Yannick Peeters, too, continues his lead of the junior men's rankings.

Albert now leads Nys by 50 points in the elite men's standings, 1,808 to 1,758, and while Albert placed one position ahead of Nys at Sunday's World Cup round in Namur, Belgium, it's primarily the result of the rolling 12-month points tabulation which is responsible for the change at the top of the elite men's rankings.

During the previous season there were eight World Cup rounds, while in the current season there are seven. The Roubaix, France round of the 2012-2013 World Cup occurred between the Belgian rounds in Koksijde and Namur, while this year it did not take place and thusly the points earned there last year simply disappeared from the riders' points tally without a chance to match or better them. Nys won at Roubaix last year, while Albert placed third and coupled with Nys finishing fourth in Namur this season versus 2nd last season his overall net loss was greater than Albert's, thusly moving the BKCP-Powerplus Belgian to the top of the standings.

Dutch champion Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) moves up from fourth to third overall, 37 points behind Nys, while Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) rose from fifth to fourth on the standings with 1,606 points. Vantornout's teammate Kevin Pauwels dropped from third to fifth with 1,488 points.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) is the top North American rider on the elite men's standings in 22nd place at 644 points.

With three of the top-four ranked riders in the world, Belgium easily retains its position as best nation for elite men with 5,172 points. The Netherlands remains in second at 3,249 points followed by Germany in third with 2,355 points.

Katie Compton has led the elite women's UCI standings since the beginning of the season and her top ranking continues with her tally of 2,110 points, 345 more than second-placed Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant), the reigning world champion. After taking a break from 'cross racing this season, Vos returned at Sunday's World Cup in Namur, Belgium and jumped out to an early lead, but Compton chased her down and surged ahead in the latter part of the Belgian mud-fest to take her third World Cup victory and her first head-to-head win over Vos this season.

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) moves from fourth to third with 1,568 points, swapping places with European champion Helen Wyman (Kona), who dropped from third to fourth with 1,518 points. British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) retained her position at fifth with 1,396 points.

The top of the elite women's nations standings remained unchanged with Great Britain continuing its lead with 3,619 points. The Netherlands holds second at 3,429 points while the United States retains third overall with 3,221 points.

European champion Yannick Peeters continues to lead the junior men's standings buoyed by his narrow victory at Sunday's World Cup in Namur ahead of the Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik. Peeters' season tally increased to 156 points, 72 more than Toupalik who remains in second overall. Belgium's Kobe Goossens moved up from fourth to third with 72 points, while France's Lucas Dubau moved from fifth to fourth at 60 points. The top five is completed by Belgium's Eli Iserbyt, who dropped from third to fifth at 59 points.

The USA's Cooper Willsey is the top North American rider in the standings in ninth overall with 33 points.

Belgium continues to lead the junior men's nations standings with 287 points, while the Czech Republic jumped from fifth to second overall at 107 points. France follows in third at 101 points.

Elite men - Individuals (top 50) 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 1808 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 1758 3 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1721 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1606 5 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1488 6 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 1369 7 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1288 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 876 9 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 866 10 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 860 11 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 810 12 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 797 13 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 796 14 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 766 15 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 762 16 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 753 17 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 747 18 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 742 19 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 740 20 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 727 21 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP 662 22 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 644 23 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 618 24 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 609 25 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 594 26 Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 533 27 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 492 28 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 491 29 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 479 30 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica 473 31 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 448 32 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 435 33 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 423 34 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor 418 35 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 415 36 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 412 37 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 388 38 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 387 39 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 371 40 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 356 41 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 349 42 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 349 43 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 345 44 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 343 45 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 335 46 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement 324 47 Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk 323 48 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 316 49 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 289 50 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 288

Elite men - Nations 1 Belgium 5172 pts 2 Netherlands 3249 3 Germany 2355 4 Switzerland 2077 5 Czech Republic 2035 6 France 1797 7 United States 1753 8 Italy 1332 9 Spain 1011 10 Slovakia 857 11 Great Britain 727 12 Canada 675 13 Poland 583 14 Japan 458 15 Denmark 357 16 Luxembourg 346 17 Sweden 289 18 Australia 260 19 Portugal 260 20 Hungary 260 21 New Zealand 247 22 Austria 222 23 Serbia 205 24 Croatia 200 24 Ireland 200 26 Finland 200 27 Norway 30 28 Estonia 18 29 Ukraine 5

Elite women - Individuals (top 50) 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 2110 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 1765 3 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP 1568 4 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 1518 5 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1396 6 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1220 7 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 1129 8 Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 1067 9 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 980 10 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 904 11 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 760 12 Eva Lechner (Ita) 728 13 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 705 14 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota 617 15 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) 600 16 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 576 17 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 535 18 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 524 19 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 495 20 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 483 21 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 470 22 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny 455 23 Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit 430 24 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 426 25 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies 401 26 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force 385 27 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 366 28 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 357 29 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube 356 30 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 347 31 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant 335 32 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 328 33 Annie Last (GBr) 321 34 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy 299 35 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport 272 36 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove 250 37 Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes 240 38 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam 232 39 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team 232 40 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 225 41 Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 220 42 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 217 43 Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien 213 44 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom 208 45 Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol 202 46 Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento 192 47 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam 183 48 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 182 49 Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team 175 50 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 175

Elite women - Nations 1 Great Britain 3619 pts 2 Netherlands 3429 3 United States 3221 4 Belgium 3054 5 Czech Republic 2655 6 France 2114 7 Italy 1324 8 Switzerland 894 9 Japan 663 10 Germany 584 11 Canada 559 12 Slovakia 511 13 Denmark 485 14 Sweden 456 15 Luxembourg 362 16 Austria 323 17 New Zealand 227 18 Serbia 213 19 Spain 205 20 Australia 200 21 Poland 200 21 Portugal 200 21 Croatia 200 24 Hungary 200 25 Finland 200 26 Argentina 8

Junior men - Individuals (top 50) 1 Yannick Peeters (Belgium) 156 pts 2 Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic) 84 3 Kobe Goossens (Belgium) 72 4 Lucas Dubau (France) 60 5 Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) 59 6 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) 47 7 Jelle Schuermans (Belgium) 44 8 Thijs Aerts (Belgium) 43 9 Cooper Willsey (United States) 33 10 Peter Goguen (United States) 32 11 Thomas Joseph (Belgium) 31 12 Austin Vincent (United States) 29 13 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands) 24 14 Roman Lehky (Czech Republic) 22 15 Jens Teirlinck (Belgium) 22 16 Sébastien Havot (France) 21 17 Maxx Chance (United States) 21 18 Joshua Dubau (France) 20 19 Gianni Van Donink (Belgium) 20 20 Lance Haidet (United States) 20 21 Yan Gras (France) 19 22 Johan Jacobs (Switzerland) 16 23 Raúl Fernández (Spain) 16 24 David Lombardo (United States) 15 25 Max Gulickx (Netherlands) 14 26 Gotzon Martín (Spain) 14 27 Stijn Caluwe (Belgium) 11 28 Nolan Brady (United States) 11 29 Sieben Wouters (Netherlands) 10 30 Simon Harrington (Australia) 10 31 Stefano Sala (Italy) 10 32 Odrian Champossin (France) 10 33 Ludwig Cords (Germany) 10 34 Ethan Reynolds (United States) 8 35 Ian McShane (United States) 8 36 Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands) 7 37 Garrett Gerchar (United States) 7 38 Jon Gil Ranero (Spain) 7 39 Josh Abbey (Australia) 6 40 Daniel Smarzaro (Italy) 6 41 Kyle Bloesser (United States) 6 41 Kamil Malecki (Poland) 6 43 Leo Appelt (Germany) 6 44 Valentin Ortillon (France) 6 45 Florian Vidal (France) 6 46 Elias Van Hecke (Belgium) 5 47 Moreno Pellizzon (Italy) 4 47 Jon Munitxa (Spain) 4 49 Javier Colton (United States) 4 50 Remigiusz Gil (Poland) 4