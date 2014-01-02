Van der Haar new leader of UCI cyclo-cross standings
Compton continues to top women's rankings
Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) has become the new leader of the elite men's UCI cyclo-cross standings while Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and European champion Yannick Peeters remain in control of the elite women's and junior men's rankings respectively.
Niels Albert's (BKCP-Powerplus) stint as leader of the elite men's UCI cyclo-cross standings was short-lived as Dutch champion and World Cup leader Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) jumped from third to first overall after winning the fifth round of the World Cup. Van der Haar has 1,831 points in the latest standings tabulated by the UCI, 129 more than Albert who dropped to second after a disappointing 13th place result at the fifth round of the World Cup in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.
World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) dropped from second to third at 1,648 points while Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) remains in fourth just four points back. The top-five is rounded out by Vantornout's teammate Kevin Pauwels who retained his position wit 1,438 points.
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) remains the highest-ranked North American rider in 21st overall at 612 points.
The elite men's nations standings remain unchanged with Belgium continuing its long-running lead with 4,994 points. The Netherlands holds steady in second at 3,512 points followed by Germany in third at 2,416 points.
As has been the case all season, Katie Compton leads the elite women's UCI cyclo-cross standings and following her fourth straight World Cup victory of the season at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium the World Cup leader tops the rankings with 2,180 points. World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) remains in second overall, 400 points in arrears, while Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) holds third, 612 points down on Compton.
The elite women's nations standings remain unchanged with Great Britain continuing to lead the rankings with 3,585 points. The Netherlands trails in second at 97 points followed by the United States in third at 276 points.
Belgium's Yannick Peeters continues to lead the junior men's standings following his second place result at Heusden-Zolder. The European champion and World Cup leader increased his tally to 176 points, 52 ahead of the Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik, the winner in Heusden-Zolder. Peeters's compatriot Kobe Goossens retains his third place in the rankings, 90 points down on the leader.
The USA's Cooper Willsey is the top North American rider in the junior men's standings in 10th place with 33 points.
The top three nations for junior men remain unchanged with Belgium continuing its place atop the rankings at 327 points. The Czech Republic holds second with 154 points followed by France with 120 points.
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1831
|pts
|2
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|1702
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
|1648
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1644
|5
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1438
|6
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|1431
|7
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1288
|8
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|1039
|9
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|889
|10
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|866
|11
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|850
|12
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team
|807
|13
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|795
|14
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|792
|15
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|790
|16
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|764
|17
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|741
|18
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|735
|19
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|705
|20
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|676
|21
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|612
|22
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|602
|23
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|595
|24
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|593
|25
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|574
|26
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|502
|27
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|494
|28
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|493
|29
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|479
|30
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|478
|31
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|456
|32
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|450
|33
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|431
|34
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor
|419
|35
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|415
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|410
|37
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|387
|38
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Specialized-Garmar
|375
|39
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|368
|40
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|364
|41
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|360
|42
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|357
|43
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|355
|44
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|345
|45
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|335
|46
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|324
|47
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|324
|48
|Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk
|323
|49
|Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|305
|50
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|302
|1
|Belgium
|4994
|pts
|2
|Netherlands
|3512
|3
|Germany
|2416
|4
|Switzerland
|2104
|5
|Czech Republic
|2051
|6
|France
|1813
|7
|United States
|1686
|8
|Italy
|1310
|9
|Spain
|1003
|10
|Slovakia
|894
|11
|Great Britain
|754
|12
|Canada
|675
|13
|Poland
|579
|14
|Japan
|458
|15
|Denmark
|390
|16
|Luxembourg
|316
|17
|Sweden
|289
|18
|Australia
|260
|19
|Portugal
|260
|20
|Hungary
|260
|21
|New Zealand
|239
|22
|Austria
|223
|23
|Serbia
|205
|24
|Croatia
|200
|24
|Ireland
|200
|26
|Finland
|200
|27
|Estonia
|18
|28
|Norway
|18
|29
|Ukraine
|5
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|2180
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|1780
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|1568
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|1488
|5
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1396
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1149
|7
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|1080
|8
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|1067
|9
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|982
|10
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|948
|11
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|810
|12
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|760
|13
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|701
|14
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
|604
|15
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|586
|16
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota
|571
|17
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|543
|18
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|526
|19
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|520
|20
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|503
|21
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|500
|22
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|460
|23
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|458
|24
|Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit
|453
|25
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|389
|26
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|382
|27
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store
|378
|28
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|366
|29
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|348
|30
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|345
|31
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|340
|32
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|304
|33
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|295
|34
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|280
|35
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport
|272
|36
|Annie Last (GBr)
|261
|37
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|261
|38
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|253
|39
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam
|251
|40
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes
|240
|41
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|224
|42
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien
|213
|43
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|213
|44
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|212
|45
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|208
|46
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|198
|47
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|196
|48
|Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento
|192
|49
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|183
|50
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam
|183
|1
|Great Britain
|3585
|pts
|2
|Netherlands
|3488
|3
|United States
|3309
|4
|Belgium
|3083
|5
|Czech Republic
|2520
|6
|France
|2091
|7
|Italy
|1440
|8
|Switzerland
|755
|9
|Japan
|644
|10
|Germany
|632
|11
|Canada
|559
|12
|Slovakia
|500
|13
|Denmark
|478
|14
|Sweden
|445
|15
|Luxembourg
|416
|16
|Austria
|323
|17
|New Zealand
|215
|18
|Serbia
|213
|19
|Spain
|205
|20
|Australia
|200
|21
|Poland
|200
|21
|Portugal
|200
|21
|Croatia
|200
|24
|Hungary
|200
|25
|Finland
|200
|26
|Argentina
|8
|1
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|176
|pts
|2
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|124
|3
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|86
|4
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|65
|5
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|64
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|59
|7
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|58
|8
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|50
|9
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|35
|10
|Cooper Willsey (United States)
|33
|11
|Peter Goguen (United States)
|32
|12
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|29
|13
|Yan Gras (France)
|29
|14
|Austin Vincent (United States)
|29
|15
|Sébastien Havot (France)
|27
|16
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|24
|17
|Max Gulickx (Netherlands)
|22
|18
|Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)
|22
|19
|Maxx Chance (United States)
|21
|20
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|20
|21
|Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)
|20
|22
|Lance Haidet (United States)
|20
|23
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|17
|24
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|16
|25
|Raúl Fernández (Spain)
|16
|26
|David Lombardo (United States)
|15
|27
|Gotzon Martín (Spain)
|14
|28
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|12
|29
|Nolan Brady (United States)
|11
|30
|Simon Harrington (Australia)
|10
|31
|Stefano Sala (Italy)
|10
|32
|Odrian Champossin (France)
|10
|33
|Ludwig Cords (Germany)
|10
|34
|Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)
|8
|35
|Ethan Reynolds (United States)
|8
|36
|Ian McShane (United States)
|8
|37
|Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands)
|7
|38
|Garrett Gerchar (United States)
|7
|39
|Jon Gil Ranero (Spain)
|7
|40
|Josh Abbey (Australia)
|6
|41
|Daniel Smarzaro (Italy)
|6
|42
|Kyle Bloesser (United States)
|6
|42
|Kamil Malecki (Poland)
|6
|44
|Leo Appelt (Germany)
|6
|45
|Valentin Ortillon (France)
|6
|46
|Florian Vidal (France)
|6
|47
|Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)
|4
|47
|Jon Munitxa (Spain)
|4
|49
|Javier Colton (United States)
|4
|50
|Remigiusz Gil (Poland)
|4
|1
|Belgium
|327
|pts
|2
|Czech Republic
|154
|3
|France
|120
|4
|Netherlands
|105
|5
|United States
|94
|6
|Spain
|37
|7
|Italy
|20
|8
|Germany
|17
|9
|Switzerland
|16
|10
|Australia
|16
|11
|Poland
|12
|12
|Canada
|4
|13
|Luxembourg
|2
