Van der Haar new leader of UCI cyclo-cross standings

Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) has become the new leader of the elite men's UCI cyclo-cross standings while Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and European champion Yannick Peeters remain in control of the elite women's and junior men's rankings respectively.

Niels Albert's (BKCP-Powerplus) stint as leader of the elite men's UCI cyclo-cross standings was short-lived as Dutch champion and World Cup leader Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) jumped from third to first overall after winning the fifth round of the World Cup. Van der Haar has 1,831 points in the latest standings tabulated by the UCI, 129 more than Albert who dropped to second after a disappointing 13th place result at the fifth round of the World Cup in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) dropped from second to third at 1,648 points while Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) remains in fourth just four points back. The top-five is rounded out by Vantornout's teammate Kevin Pauwels who retained his position wit 1,438 points.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) remains the highest-ranked North American rider in 21st overall at 612 points.

The elite men's nations standings remain unchanged with Belgium continuing its long-running lead with 4,994 points. The Netherlands holds steady in second at 3,512 points followed by Germany in third at 2,416 points.

As has been the case all season, Katie Compton leads the elite women's UCI cyclo-cross standings and following her fourth straight World Cup victory of the season at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium the World Cup leader tops the rankings with 2,180 points. World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) remains in second overall, 400 points in arrears, while Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) holds third, 612 points down on Compton.

The elite women's nations standings remain unchanged with Great Britain continuing to lead the rankings with 3,585 points. The Netherlands trails in second at 97 points followed by the United States in third at 276 points.

Belgium's Yannick Peeters continues to lead the junior men's standings following his second place result at Heusden-Zolder. The European champion and World Cup leader increased his tally to 176 points, 52 ahead of the Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik, the winner in Heusden-Zolder. Peeters's compatriot Kobe Goossens retains his third place in the rankings, 90 points down on the leader.

The USA's Cooper Willsey is the top North American rider in the junior men's standings in 10th place with 33 points.

The top three nations for junior men remain unchanged with Belgium continuing its place atop the rankings at 327 points. The Czech Republic holds second with 154 points followed by France with 120 points.

Elite Men - Individuals (top-50) 1 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1831 pts 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 1702 3 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team 1648 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1644 5 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1438 6 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 1431 7 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1288 8 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 1039 9 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 889 10 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 866 11 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 850 12 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team 807 13 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 795 14 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 792 15 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 790 16 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 764 17 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 741 18 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 735 19 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 705 20 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 676 21 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 612 22 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 602 23 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 595 24 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 593 25 Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 574 26 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 502 27 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 494 28 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 493 29 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 479 30 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica 478 31 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 456 32 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 450 33 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 431 34 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor 419 35 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 415 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 410 37 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 387 38 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Specialized-Garmar 375 39 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 368 40 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 364 41 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 360 42 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 357 43 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 355 44 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 345 45 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 335 46 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 324 47 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement 324 48 Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk 323 49 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 305 50 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 302

Elite Men - Nations 1 Belgium 4994 pts 2 Netherlands 3512 3 Germany 2416 4 Switzerland 2104 5 Czech Republic 2051 6 France 1813 7 United States 1686 8 Italy 1310 9 Spain 1003 10 Slovakia 894 11 Great Britain 754 12 Canada 675 13 Poland 579 14 Japan 458 15 Denmark 390 16 Luxembourg 316 17 Sweden 289 18 Australia 260 19 Portugal 260 20 Hungary 260 21 New Zealand 239 22 Austria 223 23 Serbia 205 24 Croatia 200 24 Ireland 200 26 Finland 200 27 Estonia 18 28 Norway 18 29 Ukraine 5

Elite Women - Individuals (top-50) 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 2180 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 1780 3 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP 1568 4 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 1488 5 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1396 6 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1149 7 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1080 8 Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 1067 9 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 982 10 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 948 11 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 810 12 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 760 13 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 701 14 Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team 604 15 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 586 16 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota 571 17 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 543 18 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 526 19 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 520 20 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 503 21 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) 500 22 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 460 23 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny 458 24 Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit 453 25 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 389 26 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies 382 27 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store 378 28 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 366 29 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 348 30 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube 345 31 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 340 32 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy 304 33 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant 295 34 Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 280 35 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport 272 36 Annie Last (GBr) 261 37 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 261 38 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team 253 39 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam 251 40 Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes 240 41 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 224 42 Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien 213 43 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster 213 44 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove 212 45 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom 208 46 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo 198 47 Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec 196 48 Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento 192 49 Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling 183 50 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam 183

Elite Women - Nations 1 Great Britain 3585 pts 2 Netherlands 3488 3 United States 3309 4 Belgium 3083 5 Czech Republic 2520 6 France 2091 7 Italy 1440 8 Switzerland 755 9 Japan 644 10 Germany 632 11 Canada 559 12 Slovakia 500 13 Denmark 478 14 Sweden 445 15 Luxembourg 416 16 Austria 323 17 New Zealand 215 18 Serbia 213 19 Spain 205 20 Australia 200 21 Poland 200 21 Portugal 200 21 Croatia 200 24 Hungary 200 25 Finland 200 26 Argentina 8

Junior Men - Individuals (top-50) 1 Yannick Peeters (Belgium) 176 pts 2 Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic) 124 3 Kobe Goossens (Belgium) 86 4 Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) 65 5 Lucas Dubau (France) 64 6 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) 59 7 Thijs Aerts (Belgium) 58 8 Jelle Schuermans (Belgium) 50 9 Thomas Joseph (Belgium) 35 10 Cooper Willsey (United States) 33 11 Peter Goguen (United States) 32 12 Roman Lehky (Czech Republic) 29 13 Yan Gras (France) 29 14 Austin Vincent (United States) 29 15 Sébastien Havot (France) 27 16 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands) 24 17 Max Gulickx (Netherlands) 22 18 Jens Teirlinck (Belgium) 22 19 Maxx Chance (United States) 21 20 Joshua Dubau (France) 20 21 Gianni Van Donink (Belgium) 20 22 Lance Haidet (United States) 20 23 Stijn Caluwe (Belgium) 17 24 Johan Jacobs (Switzerland) 16 25 Raúl Fernández (Spain) 16 26 David Lombardo (United States) 15 27 Gotzon Martín (Spain) 14 28 Sieben Wouters (Netherlands) 12 29 Nolan Brady (United States) 11 30 Simon Harrington (Australia) 10 31 Stefano Sala (Italy) 10 32 Odrian Champossin (France) 10 33 Ludwig Cords (Germany) 10 34 Elias Van Hecke (Belgium) 8 35 Ethan Reynolds (United States) 8 36 Ian McShane (United States) 8 37 Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands) 7 38 Garrett Gerchar (United States) 7 39 Jon Gil Ranero (Spain) 7 40 Josh Abbey (Australia) 6 41 Daniel Smarzaro (Italy) 6 42 Kyle Bloesser (United States) 6 42 Kamil Malecki (Poland) 6 44 Leo Appelt (Germany) 6 45 Valentin Ortillon (France) 6 46 Florian Vidal (France) 6 47 Moreno Pellizzon (Italy) 4 47 Jon Munitxa (Spain) 4 49 Javier Colton (United States) 4 50 Remigiusz Gil (Poland) 4