Van der Haar new leader of UCI cyclo-cross standings

Compton continues to top women's rankings

Image 1 of 3

Dutch champion Lars van der Haar got off to his usual fast start and would ultimately end up in 6th place at Superprestige Diegem

Dutch champion Lars van der Haar got off to his usual fast start and would ultimately end up in 6th place at Superprestige Diegem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 3

Katie Compton (Trek) wins the GP Sven Nys

Katie Compton (Trek) wins the GP Sven Nys
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 3

European champion Yannick Peeters soloed to victory in the junior race at Superprestige Diegem

European champion Yannick Peeters soloed to victory in the junior race at Superprestige Diegem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) has become the new leader of the elite men's UCI cyclo-cross standings while Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) and European champion Yannick Peeters remain in control of the elite women's and junior men's rankings respectively.

Niels Albert's (BKCP-Powerplus) stint as leader of the elite men's UCI cyclo-cross standings was short-lived as Dutch champion and World Cup leader Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) jumped from third to first overall after winning the fifth round of the World Cup. Van der Haar has 1,831 points in the latest standings tabulated by the UCI, 129 more than Albert who dropped to second after a disappointing 13th place result at the fifth round of the World Cup in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) dropped from second to third at 1,648 points while Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) remains in fourth just four points back. The top-five is rounded out by Vantornout's teammate Kevin Pauwels who retained his position wit 1,438 points.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) remains the highest-ranked North American rider in 21st overall at 612 points.

The elite men's nations standings remain unchanged with Belgium continuing its long-running lead with 4,994 points. The Netherlands holds steady in second at 3,512 points followed by Germany in third at 2,416 points.

As has been the case all season, Katie Compton leads the elite women's UCI cyclo-cross standings and following her fourth straight World Cup victory of the season at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium the World Cup leader tops the rankings with 2,180 points. World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) remains in second overall, 400 points in arrears, while Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) holds third, 612 points down on Compton.

The elite women's nations standings remain unchanged with Great Britain continuing to lead the rankings with 3,585 points. The Netherlands trails in second at 97 points followed by the United States in third at 276 points.

Belgium's Yannick Peeters continues to lead the junior men's standings following his second place result at Heusden-Zolder. The European champion and World Cup leader increased his tally to 176 points, 52 ahead of the Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik, the winner in Heusden-Zolder. Peeters's compatriot Kobe Goossens retains his third place in the rankings, 90 points down on the leader.

The USA's Cooper Willsey is the top North American rider in the junior men's standings in 10th place with 33 points.

The top three nations for junior men remain unchanged with Belgium continuing its place atop the rankings at 327 points. The Czech Republic holds second with 154 points followed by France with 120 points.

Elite Men - Individuals (top-50)
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1831pts
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team1702
3Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team1648
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1644
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1438
6Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus1431
7Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1288
8Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team1039
9Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team889
10Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team866
11Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team850
12Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team807
13Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team795
14Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team792
15Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team790
16Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti764
17Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team741
18Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team735
19Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team705
20Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team676
21Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com612
22Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team602
23Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus595
24Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team593
25Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team574
26Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team502
27Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team494
28Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team493
29Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist479
30Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica478
31Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team456
32Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized450
33Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team431
34Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor419
35Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com415
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep410
37Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement387
38Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Specialized-Garmar375
39Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)368
40Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team364
41Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team360
42Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team357
43David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus355
44Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team345
45Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team335
46Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team324
47James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement324
48Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk323
49Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea305
50Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus302

Elite Men - Nations
1Belgium4994pts
2Netherlands3512
3Germany2416
4Switzerland2104
5Czech Republic2051
6France1813
7United States1686
8Italy1310
9Spain1003
10Slovakia894
11Great Britain754
12Canada675
13Poland579
14Japan458
15Denmark390
16Luxembourg316
17Sweden289
18Australia260
19Portugal260
20Hungary260
21New Zealand239
22Austria223
23Serbia205
24Croatia200
24Ireland200
26Finland200
27Estonia18
28Norway18
29Ukraine5

Elite Women - Individuals (top-50)
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective2180pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant1780
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP1568
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing1488
5Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1396
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1149
7Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1080
8Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC1067
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team982
10Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant948
11Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol810
12Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant760
13Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus701
14Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team604
15Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com586
16Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota571
17Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized543
18Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized526
19Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies520
20Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams503
21Jasmin Achermann (Swi)500
22Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti460
23Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny458
24Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit453
25Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling389
26Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies382
27Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store378
28Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team366
29Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement348
30Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube345
31Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team340
32Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy304
33Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant295
34Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team280
35Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport272
36Annie Last (GBr)261
37Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team261
38Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team253
39Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam251
40Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes240
41Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles224
42Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien213
43Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster213
44Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove212
45Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom208
46Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo198
47Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec196
48Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento192
49Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling183
50Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam183

Elite Women - Nations
1Great Britain3585pts
2Netherlands3488
3United States3309
4Belgium3083
5Czech Republic2520
6France2091
7Italy1440
8Switzerland755
9Japan644
10Germany632
11Canada559
12Slovakia500
13Denmark478
14Sweden445
15Luxembourg416
16Austria323
17New Zealand215
18Serbia213
19Spain205
20Australia200
21Poland200
21Portugal200
21Croatia200
24Hungary200
25Finland200
26Argentina8

Junior Men - Individuals (top-50)
1Yannick Peeters (Belgium)176pts
2Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)124
3Kobe Goossens (Belgium)86
4Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)65
5Lucas Dubau (France)64
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)59
7Thijs Aerts (Belgium)58
8Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)50
9Thomas Joseph (Belgium)35
10Cooper Willsey (United States)33
11Peter Goguen (United States)32
12Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)29
13Yan Gras (France)29
14Austin Vincent (United States)29
15Sébastien Havot (France)27
16Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)24
17Max Gulickx (Netherlands)22
18Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)22
19Maxx Chance (United States)21
20Joshua Dubau (France)20
21Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)20
22Lance Haidet (United States)20
23Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)17
24Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)16
25Raúl Fernández (Spain)16
26David Lombardo (United States)15
27Gotzon Martín (Spain)14
28Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)12
29Nolan Brady (United States)11
30Simon Harrington (Australia)10
31Stefano Sala (Italy)10
32Odrian Champossin (France)10
33Ludwig Cords (Germany)10
34Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)8
35Ethan Reynolds (United States)8
36Ian McShane (United States)8
37Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands)7
38Garrett Gerchar (United States)7
39Jon Gil Ranero (Spain)7
40Josh Abbey (Australia)6
41Daniel Smarzaro (Italy)6
42Kyle Bloesser (United States)6
42Kamil Malecki (Poland)6
44Leo Appelt (Germany)6
45Valentin Ortillon (France)6
46Florian Vidal (France)6
47Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)4
47Jon Munitxa (Spain)4
49Javier Colton (United States)4
50Remigiusz Gil (Poland)4

Junior Men - Nations
1Belgium327pts
2Czech Republic154
3France120
4Netherlands105
5United States94
6Spain37
7Italy20
8Germany17
9Switzerland16
10Australia16
11Poland12
12Canada4
13Luxembourg2