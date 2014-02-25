Trending

Van der Haar and Compton ranked first on final UCI 'cross standings

Peeters finishes season as top-ranked junior

Image 1 of 3

World Cup leader Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) wins his third World Cup race of the season at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.

World Cup leader Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) wins his third World Cup race of the season at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 3

The 2014 world cup overall: Nikki Harris, Katie Compton and Marianne Vos

The 2014 world cup overall: Nikki Harris, Katie Compton and Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 3

European champion Yannick Peeters soloed to victory in the junior race at Superprestige Diegem

European champion Yannick Peeters soloed to victory in the junior race at Superprestige Diegem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

With the 2013-2014 cyclo-cross season complete, Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) and Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) finished as the top-ranked elite men's and elite women's riders respectively on the final UCI cyclo-cross standings. Belgium's Yannick Peeters topped the junior men's UCI rankings.

Related Articles

Van der Haar new leader of UCI cyclo-cross standings

Van der Haar, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross standings

Van der Haar had led the elite men's standings since the December 31, 2013 tabulation which followed the 22-year-old Dutchman's victory in the fifth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium. Van der Haar finished the season with 1,771 points, 133 more than runner-up Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) and 283 more than third-placed Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus).

Throughout the season van der Haar won six races, including a repeat win in the Dutch national championship plus three World Cup rounds, and finished as the overall elite men's World Cup champion.

Also of note in the final elite men's standings was Mathieu van der Poel's final position of eighth overall with 1,326 points. The 19-year-old Dutchman, in his first year in the U23 ranks, started the year with zero points but made very steady progress to rise through the standings and ultimately finish in the top 10. Van der Poel raced 28 times this season and only missed the podium on three separate occasions, with his worst race of the season an 8th place finish at the final Superprestige round. He won 12 races, including the Dutch U23 title and four World Cup rounds, and won two of the three major series: World Cup and Superprestige.

Another 19-year-old who was frequently van der Poel's toughest competitor, Belgium's Wout Van Aert, finished 10th overall and captured the U23 world championship plus the Bpost Bank Trofee series title.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) finished as the highest-ranked North American 'cross racer in 15th place with 728 points.

With Belgium's three best elite men finishing second, third, and fourth on the final standings it's no surprise that the country topped the final nations standings in dominant fashion. Belgium amassed 4,588 points, followed by the Netherlands in second with 3,981 and Germany rounding out the top three with 2,461 points.

Katie Compton led the UCI women's 'cross standings from start to finish throughout the season and finished with 2,070 points. European and British 'cross champion Helen Wyman (Kona) placed second overall with 1,838 points while Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv), who won the seventh 'cross world championship of her career this season, placed third overall at 1,820 points.

Compton won 14 races this season, including a 10th straight US national title, five World Cup rounds as well as her second straight overall World Cup title.

Great Britain finished as the top-ranked nation for elite women with 4,213 points. Belgium followed in second at 3,589 points with the United States rounding out the top three at 3,485 points.

European champion Yannick Peeters finished as the highest ranked junior men's 'cross racer with 253 points. Czech champion Adam Toupalik placed second overall at 204 points followed by Belgium's Thijs Aerts, this season's junior men's world champion, in third at 171 points.

Belgium finished as the top nation for junior men with 559 points, 289 more than runner-up Czech Republic and 335 more than third-placed Netherlands.

Elite Men - Individuals (top-50)
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1771pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team1638
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team1488
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1462
5Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus1454
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1414
7Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1388
8Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team1326
9Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1324
10Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1134
11Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team1048
12Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team884
13Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti780
14Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team738
15Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus728
16Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team722
17Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team717
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep710
19Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team606
20Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team591
21Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com586
22Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team582
23Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team581
24Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team550
25Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team530
26Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com503
27Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica485
28Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team464
29Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team455
30Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized449
31Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team446
32Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team433
33Sascha Weber (Ger)416
34Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist411
35Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor409
36Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team393
37Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement387
38David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus368
39Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk364
40Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team363
41Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team359
42Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team338
43Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec335
44Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team333
45Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx - Merida Team Kolin330
46Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex319
47Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team317
48Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team311
49Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team310
50Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav305

Elite Men - Nations
1Belgium4588pts
2Netherlands3981
3Germany2461
4France2023
5Czech Republic1836
6United States1817
7Switzerland1575
8Italy1116
9Spain885
10Slovakia856
11Great Britain779
12Canada614
13Poland567
14Japan464
15Denmark413
16Luxembourg301
17Hungary270
18Portugal260
18Ireland260
20Australia260
21Austria249
22Sweden240
23New Zealand228
24Croatia200
25Finland200
26Norway10
27Serbia5
28Estonia5

Elite Women - Individuals (top-50)
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective2070pts
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing1838
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1820
4Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP1810
5Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1730
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1083
7Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito1030
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team862
9Lucie Chainel (Fra) EC Stephanois852
10Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team839
11Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized740
12Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team696
13Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team693
14Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized675
15Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com656
16Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus645
17Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny628
18Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team580
19Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team575
20Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies555
21Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement547
22Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit527
23Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team487
24Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team466
25Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team442
26Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti439
27Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)436
28Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies368
29Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust359
30Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube359
31Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling354
32Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store338
33Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team335
34Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE Racing Team334
35Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam314
36Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota282
37Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy274
38Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport272
39Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom270
40Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team260
41Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team259
42Sina Frei (Swi) VC Maur / Velo Wildhaber253
43Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team250
44Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec236
45Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam232
46Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster221
47Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien213
48Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles212
49Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti211
50Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom208

Elite Women - Nations
1Great Britain4213pts
2Belgium3589
3United States3485
4Netherlands3352
5Czech Republic2070
6France1974
7Italy1680
8Germany1084
9Luxembourg676
10Japan670
11Sweden536
12Slovakia505
13Canada495
14Denmark478
15Switzerland433
16Austria353
17Spain313
18Australia217
19New Zealand215
20Poland200
20Portugal200
20Ireland200
20Croatia200
24Hungary200
25Finland200
26Serbia23
27Argentina8

Junior Men - Individuals (top-50)
1Yannick Peeters (Belgium)253pts
2Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)204
3Thijs Aerts (Belgium)171
4Kobe Goossens (Belgium)135
5Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)132
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)124
7Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)100
8Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)96
9Yan Gras (France)77
10Lucas Dubau (France)76
11Thomas Joseph (Belgium)64
12Sébastien Havot (France)64
13Peter Goguen (United States)62
14Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)58
15Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)51
16Manuel Todaro (Italy)48
17Raúl Fernández (Spain)46
18Austin Vincent (United States)44
19Max Gulickx (Netherlands)42
20Maxx Chance (United States)41
21Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)40
22Ludwig Cords (Germany)40
23Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)39
24Cooper Willsey (United States)39
25Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)34
26Stefano Sala (Italy)34
27Ken Mueller (Luxembourg)32
28Hugo Pigeon (France)31
29Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)31
30Sandi Bažon (Croatia)30
30Moritz Zoister (Austria)30
30Simon Andreassen (Denmark)30
30Thomas Craig (Great Britain)30
30Marceli Boguslawski (Poland)30
30João Pereira (Portugal)30
30Rory Maguire (Ireland)30
37Marton Dina (Hungary)30
38Tadaaki Nakai (Japan)30
39Willem Boersma (Canada)30
40Lucas Eriksson (Sweden)30
41Jaakko Hänninen (Finland)30
42Joshua Dubau (France)28
43Lance Haidet (United States)28
44Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)27
45Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)22
46Florian Vidal (France)21
47Bruno Kristic (Croatia)20
47Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Denmark)20
47Timon Rüegg (Switzerland)20
47Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (Great Britain)20
47Vicent Martínez (Spain)20
47Steven Schreiber (Germany)20
47Szymon Sajnok (Poland)20
47Daniel Schemmel (Austria)20
47James Curry (Ireland)20
47Bruno Machado (Portugal)20

Junior Men - Nations
1Belgium559pts
2Czech Republic270
3Netherlands224
4France217
5United States147
6Switzerland131
7Italy99
8Spain81
9Germany76
10Luxembourg69
11Poland69
12Slovakia66
13Austria65
13Denmark65
13Great Britain65
13Croatia65
13Ireland65
13Portugal65
19Hungary65
20Japan65
21Canada65
22Sweden65
23Finland65
24Australia28