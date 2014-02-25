Van der Haar and Compton ranked first on final UCI 'cross standings

Image 1 of 3 World Cup leader Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) wins his third World Cup race of the season at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 The 2014 world cup overall: Nikki Harris, Katie Compton and Marianne Vos (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 European champion Yannick Peeters soloed to victory in the junior race at Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Photopress.be)

With the 2013-2014 cyclo-cross season complete, Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) and Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) finished as the top-ranked elite men's and elite women's riders respectively on the final UCI cyclo-cross standings. Belgium's Yannick Peeters topped the junior men's UCI rankings.

Van der Haar had led the elite men's standings since the December 31, 2013 tabulation which followed the 22-year-old Dutchman's victory in the fifth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium. Van der Haar finished the season with 1,771 points, 133 more than runner-up Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) and 283 more than third-placed Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus).

Throughout the season van der Haar won six races, including a repeat win in the Dutch national championship plus three World Cup rounds, and finished as the overall elite men's World Cup champion.

Also of note in the final elite men's standings was Mathieu van der Poel's final position of eighth overall with 1,326 points. The 19-year-old Dutchman, in his first year in the U23 ranks, started the year with zero points but made very steady progress to rise through the standings and ultimately finish in the top 10. Van der Poel raced 28 times this season and only missed the podium on three separate occasions, with his worst race of the season an 8th place finish at the final Superprestige round. He won 12 races, including the Dutch U23 title and four World Cup rounds, and won two of the three major series: World Cup and Superprestige.

Another 19-year-old who was frequently van der Poel's toughest competitor, Belgium's Wout Van Aert, finished 10th overall and captured the U23 world championship plus the Bpost Bank Trofee series title.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) finished as the highest-ranked North American 'cross racer in 15th place with 728 points.

With Belgium's three best elite men finishing second, third, and fourth on the final standings it's no surprise that the country topped the final nations standings in dominant fashion. Belgium amassed 4,588 points, followed by the Netherlands in second with 3,981 and Germany rounding out the top three with 2,461 points.

Katie Compton led the UCI women's 'cross standings from start to finish throughout the season and finished with 2,070 points. European and British 'cross champion Helen Wyman (Kona) placed second overall with 1,838 points while Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv), who won the seventh 'cross world championship of her career this season, placed third overall at 1,820 points.

Compton won 14 races this season, including a 10th straight US national title, five World Cup rounds as well as her second straight overall World Cup title.

Great Britain finished as the top-ranked nation for elite women with 4,213 points. Belgium followed in second at 3,589 points with the United States rounding out the top three at 3,485 points.

European champion Yannick Peeters finished as the highest ranked junior men's 'cross racer with 253 points. Czech champion Adam Toupalik placed second overall at 204 points followed by Belgium's Thijs Aerts, this season's junior men's world champion, in third at 171 points.

Belgium finished as the top nation for junior men with 559 points, 289 more than runner-up Czech Republic and 335 more than third-placed Netherlands.

Elite Men - Individuals (top-50) 1 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1771 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team 1638 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 1488 4 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1462 5 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 1454 6 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1414 7 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1388 8 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 1326 9 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1324 10 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1134 11 Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team 1048 12 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 884 13 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 780 14 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 738 15 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 728 16 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 722 17 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 717 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 710 19 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 606 20 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 591 21 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 586 22 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 582 23 Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 581 24 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 550 25 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 530 26 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 503 27 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica 485 28 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 464 29 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 455 30 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 449 31 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 446 32 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 433 33 Sascha Weber (Ger) 416 34 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 411 35 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor 409 36 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 393 37 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 387 38 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 368 39 Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk 364 40 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 363 41 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 359 42 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 338 43 Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec 335 44 Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team 333 45 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx - Merida Team Kolin 330 46 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex 319 47 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 317 48 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 311 49 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 310 50 Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav 305

Elite Men - Nations 1 Belgium 4588 pts 2 Netherlands 3981 3 Germany 2461 4 France 2023 5 Czech Republic 1836 6 United States 1817 7 Switzerland 1575 8 Italy 1116 9 Spain 885 10 Slovakia 856 11 Great Britain 779 12 Canada 614 13 Poland 567 14 Japan 464 15 Denmark 413 16 Luxembourg 301 17 Hungary 270 18 Portugal 260 18 Ireland 260 20 Australia 260 21 Austria 249 22 Sweden 240 23 New Zealand 228 24 Croatia 200 25 Finland 200 26 Norway 10 27 Serbia 5 28 Estonia 5

Elite Women - Individuals (top-50) 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 2070 pts 2 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 1838 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1820 4 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP 1810 5 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1730 6 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1083 7 Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito 1030 8 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 862 9 Lucie Chainel (Fra) EC Stephanois 852 10 Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team 839 11 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 740 12 Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 696 13 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 693 14 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 675 15 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 656 16 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 645 17 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny 628 18 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 580 19 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 575 20 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 555 21 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 547 22 Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit 527 23 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 487 24 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team 466 25 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 442 26 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 439 27 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) 436 28 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies 368 29 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust 359 30 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube 359 31 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 354 32 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store 338 33 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 335 34 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE Racing Team 334 35 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam 314 36 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota 282 37 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy 274 38 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport 272 39 Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom 270 40 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team 260 41 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 259 42 Sina Frei (Swi) VC Maur / Velo Wildhaber 253 43 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 250 44 Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec 236 45 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam 232 46 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster 221 47 Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien 213 48 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 212 49 Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 211 50 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom 208

Elite Women - Nations 1 Great Britain 4213 pts 2 Belgium 3589 3 United States 3485 4 Netherlands 3352 5 Czech Republic 2070 6 France 1974 7 Italy 1680 8 Germany 1084 9 Luxembourg 676 10 Japan 670 11 Sweden 536 12 Slovakia 505 13 Canada 495 14 Denmark 478 15 Switzerland 433 16 Austria 353 17 Spain 313 18 Australia 217 19 New Zealand 215 20 Poland 200 20 Portugal 200 20 Ireland 200 20 Croatia 200 24 Hungary 200 25 Finland 200 26 Serbia 23 27 Argentina 8

Junior Men - Individuals (top-50) 1 Yannick Peeters (Belgium) 253 pts 2 Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic) 204 3 Thijs Aerts (Belgium) 171 4 Kobe Goossens (Belgium) 135 5 Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) 132 6 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) 124 7 Jelle Schuermans (Belgium) 100 8 Johan Jacobs (Switzerland) 96 9 Yan Gras (France) 77 10 Lucas Dubau (France) 76 11 Thomas Joseph (Belgium) 64 12 Sébastien Havot (France) 64 13 Peter Goguen (United States) 62 14 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands) 58 15 Roman Lehky (Czech Republic) 51 16 Manuel Todaro (Italy) 48 17 Raúl Fernández (Spain) 46 18 Austin Vincent (United States) 44 19 Max Gulickx (Netherlands) 42 20 Maxx Chance (United States) 41 21 Stijn Caluwe (Belgium) 40 22 Ludwig Cords (Germany) 40 23 Sieben Wouters (Netherlands) 39 24 Cooper Willsey (United States) 39 25 Gianni Van Donink (Belgium) 34 26 Stefano Sala (Italy) 34 27 Ken Mueller (Luxembourg) 32 28 Hugo Pigeon (France) 31 29 Juraj Bellan (Slovakia) 31 30 Sandi Bažon (Croatia) 30 30 Moritz Zoister (Austria) 30 30 Simon Andreassen (Denmark) 30 30 Thomas Craig (Great Britain) 30 30 Marceli Boguslawski (Poland) 30 30 João Pereira (Portugal) 30 30 Rory Maguire (Ireland) 30 37 Marton Dina (Hungary) 30 38 Tadaaki Nakai (Japan) 30 39 Willem Boersma (Canada) 30 40 Lucas Eriksson (Sweden) 30 41 Jaakko Hänninen (Finland) 30 42 Joshua Dubau (France) 28 43 Lance Haidet (United States) 28 44 Jens Teirlinck (Belgium) 27 45 Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg) 22 46 Florian Vidal (France) 21 47 Bruno Kristic (Croatia) 20 47 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Denmark) 20 47 Timon Rüegg (Switzerland) 20 47 Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (Great Britain) 20 47 Vicent Martínez (Spain) 20 47 Steven Schreiber (Germany) 20 47 Szymon Sajnok (Poland) 20 47 Daniel Schemmel (Austria) 20 47 James Curry (Ireland) 20 47 Bruno Machado (Portugal) 20