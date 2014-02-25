Van der Haar and Compton ranked first on final UCI 'cross standings
Peeters finishes season as top-ranked junior
With the 2013-2014 cyclo-cross season complete, Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) and Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) finished as the top-ranked elite men's and elite women's riders respectively on the final UCI cyclo-cross standings. Belgium's Yannick Peeters topped the junior men's UCI rankings.
Van der Haar had led the elite men's standings since the December 31, 2013 tabulation which followed the 22-year-old Dutchman's victory in the fifth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium. Van der Haar finished the season with 1,771 points, 133 more than runner-up Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) and 283 more than third-placed Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus).
Throughout the season van der Haar won six races, including a repeat win in the Dutch national championship plus three World Cup rounds, and finished as the overall elite men's World Cup champion.
Also of note in the final elite men's standings was Mathieu van der Poel's final position of eighth overall with 1,326 points. The 19-year-old Dutchman, in his first year in the U23 ranks, started the year with zero points but made very steady progress to rise through the standings and ultimately finish in the top 10. Van der Poel raced 28 times this season and only missed the podium on three separate occasions, with his worst race of the season an 8th place finish at the final Superprestige round. He won 12 races, including the Dutch U23 title and four World Cup rounds, and won two of the three major series: World Cup and Superprestige.
Another 19-year-old who was frequently van der Poel's toughest competitor, Belgium's Wout Van Aert, finished 10th overall and captured the U23 world championship plus the Bpost Bank Trofee series title.
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) finished as the highest-ranked North American 'cross racer in 15th place with 728 points.
With Belgium's three best elite men finishing second, third, and fourth on the final standings it's no surprise that the country topped the final nations standings in dominant fashion. Belgium amassed 4,588 points, followed by the Netherlands in second with 3,981 and Germany rounding out the top three with 2,461 points.
Katie Compton led the UCI women's 'cross standings from start to finish throughout the season and finished with 2,070 points. European and British 'cross champion Helen Wyman (Kona) placed second overall with 1,838 points while Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv), who won the seventh 'cross world championship of her career this season, placed third overall at 1,820 points.
Compton won 14 races this season, including a 10th straight US national title, five World Cup rounds as well as her second straight overall World Cup title.
Great Britain finished as the top-ranked nation for elite women with 4,213 points. Belgium followed in second at 3,589 points with the United States rounding out the top three at 3,485 points.
European champion Yannick Peeters finished as the highest ranked junior men's 'cross racer with 253 points. Czech champion Adam Toupalik placed second overall at 204 points followed by Belgium's Thijs Aerts, this season's junior men's world champion, in third at 171 points.
Belgium finished as the top nation for junior men with 559 points, 289 more than runner-up Czech Republic and 335 more than third-placed Netherlands.
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1771
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
|1638
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|1488
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1462
|5
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|1454
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1414
|7
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1388
|8
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|1326
|9
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1324
|10
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1134
|11
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team
|1048
|12
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|884
|13
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|780
|14
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|738
|15
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|728
|16
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|722
|17
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|717
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|710
|19
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|606
|20
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|591
|21
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|586
|22
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|582
|23
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|581
|24
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|550
|25
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|530
|26
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|503
|27
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|485
|28
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|464
|29
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|455
|30
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|449
|31
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|446
|32
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|433
|33
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|416
|34
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|411
|35
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor
|409
|36
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|393
|37
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|387
|38
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|368
|39
|Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk
|364
|40
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|363
|41
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|359
|42
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|338
|43
|Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
|335
|44
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team
|333
|45
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx - Merida Team Kolin
|330
|46
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex
|319
|47
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|317
|48
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|311
|49
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|310
|50
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav
|305
|1
|Belgium
|4588
|pts
|2
|Netherlands
|3981
|3
|Germany
|2461
|4
|France
|2023
|5
|Czech Republic
|1836
|6
|United States
|1817
|7
|Switzerland
|1575
|8
|Italy
|1116
|9
|Spain
|885
|10
|Slovakia
|856
|11
|Great Britain
|779
|12
|Canada
|614
|13
|Poland
|567
|14
|Japan
|464
|15
|Denmark
|413
|16
|Luxembourg
|301
|17
|Hungary
|270
|18
|Portugal
|260
|18
|Ireland
|260
|20
|Australia
|260
|21
|Austria
|249
|22
|Sweden
|240
|23
|New Zealand
|228
|24
|Croatia
|200
|25
|Finland
|200
|26
|Norway
|10
|27
|Serbia
|5
|28
|Estonia
|5
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|2070
|pts
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|1838
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1820
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|1810
|5
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1730
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1083
|7
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|1030
|8
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|862
|9
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) EC Stephanois
|852
|10
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
|839
|11
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|740
|12
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|696
|13
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|693
|14
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|675
|15
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|656
|16
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|645
|17
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|628
|18
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|580
|19
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|575
|20
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|555
|21
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|547
|22
|Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit
|527
|23
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|487
|24
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team
|466
|25
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|442
|26
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|439
|27
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|436
|28
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|368
|29
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|359
|30
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|359
|31
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|354
|32
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store
|338
|33
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|335
|34
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE Racing Team
|334
|35
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam
|314
|36
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota
|282
|37
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|274
|38
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport
|272
|39
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|270
|40
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|260
|41
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|259
|42
|Sina Frei (Swi) VC Maur / Velo Wildhaber
|253
|43
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|250
|44
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|236
|45
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam
|232
|46
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|221
|47
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien
|213
|48
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|212
|49
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|211
|50
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|208
|1
|Great Britain
|4213
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|3589
|3
|United States
|3485
|4
|Netherlands
|3352
|5
|Czech Republic
|2070
|6
|France
|1974
|7
|Italy
|1680
|8
|Germany
|1084
|9
|Luxembourg
|676
|10
|Japan
|670
|11
|Sweden
|536
|12
|Slovakia
|505
|13
|Canada
|495
|14
|Denmark
|478
|15
|Switzerland
|433
|16
|Austria
|353
|17
|Spain
|313
|18
|Australia
|217
|19
|New Zealand
|215
|20
|Poland
|200
|20
|Portugal
|200
|20
|Ireland
|200
|20
|Croatia
|200
|24
|Hungary
|200
|25
|Finland
|200
|26
|Serbia
|23
|27
|Argentina
|8
|1
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|253
|pts
|2
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|204
|3
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|171
|4
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|135
|5
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|132
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|124
|7
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|100
|8
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|96
|9
|Yan Gras (France)
|77
|10
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|76
|11
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|64
|12
|Sébastien Havot (France)
|64
|13
|Peter Goguen (United States)
|62
|14
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|58
|15
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|51
|16
|Manuel Todaro (Italy)
|48
|17
|Raúl Fernández (Spain)
|46
|18
|Austin Vincent (United States)
|44
|19
|Max Gulickx (Netherlands)
|42
|20
|Maxx Chance (United States)
|41
|21
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|40
|22
|Ludwig Cords (Germany)
|40
|23
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|39
|24
|Cooper Willsey (United States)
|39
|25
|Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)
|34
|26
|Stefano Sala (Italy)
|34
|27
|Ken Mueller (Luxembourg)
|32
|28
|Hugo Pigeon (France)
|31
|29
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|31
|30
|Sandi Bažon (Croatia)
|30
|30
|Moritz Zoister (Austria)
|30
|30
|Simon Andreassen (Denmark)
|30
|30
|Thomas Craig (Great Britain)
|30
|30
|Marceli Boguslawski (Poland)
|30
|30
|João Pereira (Portugal)
|30
|30
|Rory Maguire (Ireland)
|30
|37
|Marton Dina (Hungary)
|30
|38
|Tadaaki Nakai (Japan)
|30
|39
|Willem Boersma (Canada)
|30
|40
|Lucas Eriksson (Sweden)
|30
|41
|Jaakko Hänninen (Finland)
|30
|42
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|28
|43
|Lance Haidet (United States)
|28
|44
|Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)
|27
|45
|Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
|22
|46
|Florian Vidal (France)
|21
|47
|Bruno Kristic (Croatia)
|20
|47
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Denmark)
|20
|47
|Timon Rüegg (Switzerland)
|20
|47
|Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (Great Britain)
|20
|47
|Vicent Martínez (Spain)
|20
|47
|Steven Schreiber (Germany)
|20
|47
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|20
|47
|Daniel Schemmel (Austria)
|20
|47
|James Curry (Ireland)
|20
|47
|Bruno Machado (Portugal)
|20
|1
|Belgium
|559
|pts
|2
|Czech Republic
|270
|3
|Netherlands
|224
|4
|France
|217
|5
|United States
|147
|6
|Switzerland
|131
|7
|Italy
|99
|8
|Spain
|81
|9
|Germany
|76
|10
|Luxembourg
|69
|11
|Poland
|69
|12
|Slovakia
|66
|13
|Austria
|65
|13
|Denmark
|65
|13
|Great Britain
|65
|13
|Croatia
|65
|13
|Ireland
|65
|13
|Portugal
|65
|19
|Hungary
|65
|20
|Japan
|65
|21
|Canada
|65
|22
|Sweden
|65
|23
|Finland
|65
|24
|Australia
|28
