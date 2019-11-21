Van der Breggen and Van den Bos fine-tune time-trial positions at Specialized wind tunnel
Boels Dolmans riders also enjoy bike-packing tour during US trip
Boels Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen and Jip van den Bos recently travelled to their team's bike, helmet and shoe sponsor Specialized's wind tunnel – their so-called WinTunnel – in Morgan Hill, California, to fine-tune their time-trial positions ahead of the 2020 season.
related stories
Anna van der Breggen: Tour of California cancellation is a big loss for women's racing
Boels Rental and Dolmans to end sponsorship of number one women's team in 2020
Boels Dolmans not among eight applicants for Women's WorldTour licences
Van den Bos wins Le Samyn des Dames
Joining them was Boels Dolmans sports director Danny Stam as former world and Olympic champion Van der Breggen and this season's Le Samyn des Dames winner Van den Bos were given Retül bike fits and underwent metabolic testing in Specialized's Human Performance Lab to ensure that they could efficiently deliver maximum power in their optimal aero positions established by the wind-tunnel testing.
Over the two days, the two riders also tested different equipment in the wind tunnel, and discussed bikes, shoes and helmets with the Specialized staff.
"We know already that the fitting teams are great at what they do from working with them at team camps," said Stam in a press release. "Being at Specialized headquarters gives an extra dimension, incorporating the wind tunnel and metabolic testing. It shows how passionate and dedicated the Specialized team is."
Van der Breggen and Van den Bos also took the opportunity to enjoy a four-day bike-packing trip around the Bay Area, ahead of returning to Europe where they'll meet up with their Boels Dolmans teammates for a training camp in December.
The team will lose its two main sponsors – machinery rental company Boels and landscaping group Dolmans – after the 2020 season, although Stam has said that he's confident of finding replacement sponsors in order for the team to continue into 2021 and beyond.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy