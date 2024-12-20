Van Aert returns to cyclocross action on Monday while Van Empel is ruled out of weekend World Cup races

Good and bad news for Visma-Lease a Bike's cyclocross stars as the busy Christmas period begins

Dutch rider Fem Van Empel reacts at the end of the women&#039;s elite race during the World Cup cyclocross cycling event, stage 4 (out of 12) of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition, in Namur, on December 15, 2024. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
With three major cyclocross races coming up in the next three days, there's both good news and bad news for Visma-Lease a Bike and their pair of 'cross stars.

Wout van Aert is set to make his season debut on Monday at the Superprestige in Mol, his first competitive outing since crashing out of the Vuelta a España in September.

