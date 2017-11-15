Valente re-ups with road team Sho-Air Twenty20

Image 1 of 4 Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air-Twenty20) (Image credit: Sho-Air Twenty20) Image 2 of 4 Jennifer Valente not only adds to her points in the omnium competition by winning the flying lap, she also breaks a track record at the Giordana Velodrome in Rock Hill, SC (Image credit: Erika Fulk) Image 3 of 4 nnifer Valente of America celebrates her gold medal in the Women's Team Pursuit Image 4 of 4 Jennifer Valente (USA) and Katie Archibald (Great Britain) compete during the Womens Omnium (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Jennifer Valente announced that she will continue her contract on the road with American outfit Sho-Air Twenty20 in 2018. The track specialist recently brought home a gold medal in the Omnium during the UCI Track World Cup in Manchester, and is leading the season’s overall standings in the event.

"I’m happy to announce that I will continue racing for Sho-Air Twenty20 in 2018,” Valente said in a team statement. “It's a program I am familiar with and they support a balanced season with track and road."

Valente, who also took the silver medal in the Omnium at the opening Track World Cup in Poland, plans to use the upcoming summer season on the road as a build-up to the 2018-19 track season.

"Racing on the road after track world championships will be instrumental in building my engine to be the best I can be in the Omnium and team pursuit," Valente said.

"The two disciplines of track and road keep the challenge fresh and allows me to develop my power and speed, while continuing to improve my base-level endurance without over-training. That endurance is key at the moment with a full load of racing."

Valente joined the team in 2012 as a junior athlete, with a focus on the sprint events and has since become an outstanding track endurance racer.

"Nothing surprises me when it comes to Jennifer's ability,” said Nicola Cranmer, the team's general manager.

“I always tell her she can do anything - we've not come close to her potential. In her mind she went to the first two World Cups for experience in the Omnium - a spot on the USA team that has been coveted by Sarah Hammer for many years.

“Being on the podium in the first World Cup built her confidence. Jennifer is a strategic thinker and you have to be smart to win an Omnium, as well as strong.

“The road racing and training build to these World Cups was essential. Her coach Benjamin (Sharp) did a great job planning Jenn's training to peak for the key events."