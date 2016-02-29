Vakoc, Van Avermaet climb UCI World Rankings

Image 1 of 5 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) during his winning move in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep) and Arthur Vichot (FDJ) make up the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) gets a deserved victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) with her winners trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) also won the red sprints jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Although Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans continues to lead the new UCI World Rankings thanks to his victory in the only WorldTour race so far this season, the latest batch of race winners have climbed up the ladder to threaten the Orica-GreenEdge rider's lead. Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) went from 43rd to ninth in the rankings, while Jasper Stuyven's win in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne propelled him from an anonymous 416th to 25th overall.

Dual winner this weekend, Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep) moved into fourth after taking the Drome Classic and Classic Sud Ardèche.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) moved into third overall thanks to a second place in Gran Premio Città di Lugano behind Sonny Cobrelli, who moved into 10th.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) moved back into the top 10 thanks to a second place in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, now in sixth behind Sergio Henao (Sky).

The UCI World Ranking is intended to be calculated on a 12-month moving window of results, but until next season it is based only on results from January 1, 2016.

On the women's side, Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) continues to enjoy the lead of an actual rolling ranking system over world champion Lizzie Armitstead, who leapfrogged Jolien D'Hoore thanks to her win in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Vakoc leads the UCI Europe Tour, while African Continental Champion Issak Tesfom Okubamariam leads his continental tour. Dayer Quintana (Movistar) heads up the UCI America Tour rankings, Peter Kennaugh (Sky) leads the Oceania Tour and Asian champion King Lok Cheung kept his lead in the Asia Tour.

Rankings as of February 28, 2016

UCI World Rankings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 755 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 485 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 455 4 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 410 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 405 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 400 7 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 370 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 365 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 355 10 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 350 11 King Lok Cheung (HKg) 320 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 316 13 Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) 316 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 315 15 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 307 16 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 282 17 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 276 18 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 275 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 270 20 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 268 21 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 260 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 258 23 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 255 24 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 255 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 246

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1223 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 965 3 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 929 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 902 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 866 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 734 7 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 725 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 701 9 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 680 10 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 680 11 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 644 12 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 607 13 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 585 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 519 15 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 512 16 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 506 17 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 471 18 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 467 19 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 458 20 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 447 21 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 441 22 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 432 23 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 424 24 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 398 25 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 382

UCI Europe Tour # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 390 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 365 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 360 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 350 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 307 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 282 7 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 260 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 258 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 255 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 255

UCI Africa Tour # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) 316 pts 2 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 200 3 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 180 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 173 5 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 150

UCI America Tour # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 132 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 106 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 105 4 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 90 5 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate 70

UCI Asia Tour # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 King Lok Cheung (HKg) 320 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 270 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 250 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 245 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 240