Vakoc, Van Avermaet climb UCI World Rankings
Van der Breggen leads women's rankings
Although Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans continues to lead the new UCI World Rankings thanks to his victory in the only WorldTour race so far this season, the latest batch of race winners have climbed up the ladder to threaten the Orica-GreenEdge rider's lead. Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) went from 43rd to ninth in the rankings, while Jasper Stuyven's win in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne propelled him from an anonymous 416th to 25th overall.
Dual winner this weekend, Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep) moved into fourth after taking the Drome Classic and Classic Sud Ardèche.
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) moved into third overall thanks to a second place in Gran Premio Città di Lugano behind Sonny Cobrelli, who moved into 10th.
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) moved back into the top 10 thanks to a second place in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, now in sixth behind Sergio Henao (Sky).
The UCI World Ranking is intended to be calculated on a 12-month moving window of results, but until next season it is based only on results from January 1, 2016.
On the women's side, Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) continues to enjoy the lead of an actual rolling ranking system over world champion Lizzie Armitstead, who leapfrogged Jolien D'Hoore thanks to her win in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
Vakoc leads the UCI Europe Tour, while African Continental Champion Issak Tesfom Okubamariam leads his continental tour. Dayer Quintana (Movistar) heads up the UCI America Tour rankings, Peter Kennaugh (Sky) leads the Oceania Tour and Asian champion King Lok Cheung kept his lead in the Asia Tour.
Rankings as of February 28, 2016
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|755
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|485
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|455
|4
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|410
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|405
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|400
|7
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|370
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|365
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|355
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|350
|11
|King Lok Cheung (HKg)
|320
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|316
|13
|Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri)
|316
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|315
|15
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|307
|16
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|282
|17
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|276
|18
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|275
|19
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|270
|20
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|268
|21
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|260
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|258
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|255
|24
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|255
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|246
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1223
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|965
|3
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|929
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|902
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|866
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|734
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|725
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|701
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|680
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|680
|11
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|644
|12
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|607
|13
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|585
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|519
|15
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|512
|16
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|506
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|471
|18
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|467
|19
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|458
|20
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|447
|21
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|441
|22
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|432
|23
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|424
|24
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|398
|25
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|382
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|390
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|365
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|360
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|350
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|307
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|282
|7
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|260
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|258
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|255
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|255
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri)
|316
|pts
|2
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|200
|3
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|180
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|173
|5
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|150
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|132
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|106
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|105
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|90
|5
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|70
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|King Lok Cheung (HKg)
|320
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|270
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|250
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|245
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|240
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|311
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|155
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|150
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|144
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|131
