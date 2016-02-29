Trending

Vakoc, Van Avermaet climb UCI World Rankings

Van der Breggen leads women's rankings

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) during his winning move in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep) and Arthur Vichot (FDJ) make up the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) gets a deserved victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) with her winners trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) also won the red sprints jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Although Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans continues to lead the new UCI World Rankings thanks to his victory in the only WorldTour race so far this season, the latest batch of race winners have climbed up the ladder to threaten the Orica-GreenEdge rider's lead. Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) went from 43rd to ninth in the rankings, while Jasper Stuyven's win in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne propelled him from an anonymous 416th to 25th overall.

Dual winner this weekend, Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep) moved into fourth after taking the Drome Classic and Classic Sud Ardèche.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) moved into third overall thanks to a second place in Gran Premio Città di Lugano behind Sonny Cobrelli, who moved into 10th.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) moved back into the top 10 thanks to a second place in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, now in sixth behind Sergio Henao (Sky).

The UCI World Ranking is intended to be calculated on a 12-month moving window of results, but until next season it is based only on results from January 1, 2016.

On the women's side, Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) continues to enjoy the lead of an actual rolling ranking system over world champion Lizzie Armitstead, who leapfrogged Jolien D'Hoore thanks to her win in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Vakoc leads the UCI Europe Tour, while African Continental Champion Issak Tesfom Okubamariam leads his continental tour. Dayer Quintana (Movistar) heads up the UCI America Tour rankings, Peter Kennaugh (Sky) leads the Oceania Tour and Asian champion King Lok Cheung kept his lead in the Asia Tour.

Rankings as of February 28, 2016

UCI World Rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge755pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team485
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida455
4Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step410
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky405
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha400
7Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team370
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ365
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team355
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF350
11King Lok Cheung (HKg)320
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky316
13Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri)316
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data315
15Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team307
16Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits282
17Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step276
18Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling275
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data270
20Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie268
21Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela260
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal258
23André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal255
24Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini255
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo246

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1223pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team965
3Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5929
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5902
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5866
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products734
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM725
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team701
9Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team680
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team680
11Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM644
12Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team607
13Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling585
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5519
15Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team512
16Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS506
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team471
18Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team467
19Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank458
20Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM447
21Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM441
22Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5432
23Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM424
24Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS398
25Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur382

UCI Europe Tour
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step390pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ365
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida360
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF350
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team307
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits282
7Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela260
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal258
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal255
10Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini255

UCI Africa Tour
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri)316pts
2Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data200
3Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team180
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie173
5Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data150

UCI America Tour
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team132pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team106
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept105
4Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team90
5Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate70

UCI Asia Tour
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1King Lok Cheung (HKg)320pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data270
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha250
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step245
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team240

UCI Oceania Tour
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky311pts
2Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling155
3Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling150
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky144
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo131

 