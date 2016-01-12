Trending

Jason Christie leads new UCI World Rankings after nationals win

New Zealander two points ahead of Bobridge in standings

Image 1 of 2

The men's peloton in the Australian national road race

The men's peloton in the Australian national road race
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 2

Jack Bobridge wins the Australian national road race in 2016

Jack Bobridge wins the Australian national road race in 2016
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

New Zealand’s Jason Christie is the first leader of the UCI’s new rolling world ranking after a successful week at the national championships. On Monday, the UCI published the first of their rolling standings, with Australia and New Zealand dominating after holding their national championships last week.

Related Articles

UCI to launch new rolling World Ranking system in 2016

Dennis: My big goal this year is Rio

Bobridge rides off with second Australian road title

Gerrans remains top of UCI World Rankings

Christie is on 73 points after winning the men’s road race and finished fourth in the men’s time trial and leads Australian national road race champion Jack Bobridge by two points. Both won their events with daring solo attacks, with Bobridge spending 90km alone out front. Newly crowned, Australian time trial champion Rohan Dennis sits just outside the top 10 after earning 30 points for his victory. Mounir Makhchoun is the only rider from the Northern Hemisphere in the top 10 after winning the Tour of Egypt at the start of the month.

The UCI announced the new rolling world ranking system in December of last year. The new standings will bring together all levels of UCI racing, including WorldTour, Pro Continental, national races and the Olympic Games, and will take into account the results over the past 52 weeks. The world ranking is not a replacement for the current ranking system but will be run in conjunction with them. The standings will be updated and published each Monday.

World Rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder73pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek Factory Racing71
3Dion Smith (NZl) One Pro Cycling56
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data55
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling Team50
6Mounir Makhchoun (Mar) Morocco42
7Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Klein Constantia40
8Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports40
9James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
10Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Global Cycling Team33.33
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team30
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data30
16Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
21Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge20
37Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale5