Jason Christie leads new UCI World Rankings after nationals win

Image 1 of 2 The men's peloton in the Australian national road race (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 2 Jack Bobridge wins the Australian national road race in 2016 (Image credit: Con Chronis)

New Zealand’s Jason Christie is the first leader of the UCI’s new rolling world ranking after a successful week at the national championships. On Monday, the UCI published the first of their rolling standings, with Australia and New Zealand dominating after holding their national championships last week.

Christie is on 73 points after winning the men’s road race and finished fourth in the men’s time trial and leads Australian national road race champion Jack Bobridge by two points. Both won their events with daring solo attacks, with Bobridge spending 90km alone out front. Newly crowned, Australian time trial champion Rohan Dennis sits just outside the top 10 after earning 30 points for his victory. Mounir Makhchoun is the only rider from the Northern Hemisphere in the top 10 after winning the Tour of Egypt at the start of the month.

The UCI announced the new rolling world ranking system in December of last year. The new standings will bring together all levels of UCI racing, including WorldTour, Pro Continental, national races and the Olympic Games, and will take into account the results over the past 52 weeks. The world ranking is not a replacement for the current ranking system but will be run in conjunction with them. The standings will be updated and published each Monday.

