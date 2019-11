Gerrans continues in UCI World Rankings lead

Image 1 of 4 Simon Gerrans on the podium having collected his first ochre jersey of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Richie Porte made his WorldTour debut for BMC at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Leigh Howard lunges for the line (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) continues to dominate the new UCI World Rankings. Gerrans holds a healthy 755 point tally after taking the win in the first WorldTour event, the Tour Down Under. Richie Porte (BMC Racing), the runner-up in Tour Down Under, is second with 455 points, while Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) is third with 370.

Mark Cavendish rocketed up the rankings thanks to the win in Tour of Qatar. He is now eighth, up from 212th. Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling) moved into seventh, thanks to the win in Clasica Almeria and second in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Otherwise, the top six remained the same, with Sergio Henao (Sky) in fourth after taking third overall in Tour Down Under, dual Asian Cycling Champion King Lok Cheung is in fifth, and Peter Kennaugh, winner of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, and second at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, is sixth overall.

While the classification is intended to reflect a rolling window of results over 12 months, the current calculations only take into account the results since the ranking system was instituted. The rolling system will be instituted in 2017.

UCI World Rankings as of February 15, 2016