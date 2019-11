Nibali surges, but Gerrans still holds UCI World Rankings lead

Image 1 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali wins the queen stage of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Geraint Thomas wins back-to-back Volta ao Algarve's (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Third place went to Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Simon Gerrans holds his fourth Tour Down Under trophy aloft (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The UCI World Rankings continue to be dominated by Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge), but as the Australian has stepped back from his early season push, other riders have surged up the standings.

Richie Porte's lacklustre Tour of Oman did nothing to help or hurt his second place in the rankings, but Sergio Henao's second place in the Colombian National Championship pushed him into third ahead of Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff).

Edvald Boasson Hagen's three stage wins and top 10 finishes overall in Tour of Qatar and Tour of Oman pushed him into the top 10 in seventh, while Alejandro Valverde jumped into eighth thanks to his overall win in the Ruta del Sol. Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) jumped into the top 10 with third overall in Tour Haut-Var, just ahead of race winner Arthur Vichot (FDJ).

The other big mover was Tour of Oman winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who rocketed from an anonymous 360th ranking to 18th.

Despite a pair of stage wins in the Volta ao Algarve, Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) dropped down the rankings (to 11th), along with his fellow sprinters Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

Geraint Thomas' win in Algarve netted him enough points to move from 310th to 51st.

UCI World Rankings as of February 21, 2016