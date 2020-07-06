Uttrup Ludwig extends FDJ contract through 2022

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope announced Monday that star rider Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig has signed a two-year extension with the team through 2022. The Danish all-rounder is currently in her first season with the French WorldTour team but hasn’t raced due to COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions and the cancellation of events.

"I am ecstatic to continue for two more years wearing the red, white and blue colours of FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope," Uttrup Ludwig said in a team press release. "I cannot wait to put the hammer down in races with my French family. I strongly believe that with continued hard work we will achieve great things together."

Uttrup Ludwig joined FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope at the start of 2020 after spending three seasons with Bigla. She had high hopes for a successful start to the season before all racing was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early March.

She has a string of impressive results to her name in 2019, including a win at the GP de Plumelec-Morbihan Dames. She also stood on the podium at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the Tour of Flanders and La Course by Le Tour de France.

The team's manager Stephen Delcourt said that Uttrup Ludwig has made a smooth transition into the team and that he's looking forward to her joining the team on the road for the revised Women's WorldTour calendar set to begin at Strade Bianche on August 1.

"I am very pleased to announce the extension of Cecilie's contract for the next seasons 2021-2022. Unfortunately, we didn't have the chance to see Cecilie under our colours in official competitions but she quickly became part of our family, and this extension is so natural," Delcourt said.

"Cecilie is the image of the team, ambitious and hard-working, and together we want to win the most prestigious races on the world calendar. She has all the qualities to win a classic race in Flanders or the Ardennes, but also in stage races. The team will be very stable for the next few seasons, which will allow us to work together very early on to achieve our goals.

"She is very professional and constructive, we can count on her to work with our technical partners to make the best of our equipment."

The team also includes Emilia Fahlin, Brodie Chapman, Stine Borgli, Clara Copponi, Eugenie Duval, Maelle Grossetete, Victorie Guilman, Lauren Kitchen, Marie Le Net, Evita Muzic, Jade Wiel and Shara Gillow.

"With Emilia we can count on two leaders who will also transmit to our young French people the culture of performance and collective work," Delcourt said.

Delcourt added that Uttrup Ludwig's positive attitude brings value to the team alongside her all-round ability to achieve success in races.

"Her spontaneity and joy of life are a real joy every day, her smile is so communicative that from the morning she transmits to her teammates and staff so many positive vibes," he said.

"Now we can't wait to get back into the season, and as we've seen in the various competitions on Zwift that Cecilie really wants to attack and win a first under our colours."