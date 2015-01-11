USA cyclo-cross championships delayed 24 hours

US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The USA cyclo-cross championships in Austin, Texas, have been delayed 24 hours due to the effects of heavy rain and damage to the grass and surface at Zilker Park.

USA Cycling initially announced that the championships had been suspended but the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced via Twitter the racing had been cancelled due to “over concerns for the turf and root zone exposure” at Zilker Park.

USA Cycling then announced via Twitter that the events would be held on Monday, starting at midday.

“Were working for a noon start tomorrow. There will be a condensed schedule and we will looking at re-routing some parts of the course but the national championships will go on,” a USA Cycling official said during a press conference.

Collegiate, Masters and Junior riders competed on Saturday but left the course muddy, with roots exposed. The damage, along with forecasts of bad weather, lead to the city of Austin closing all recreation centers, libraries, health clinic facilities on Saturday.





USA Cycling also issued a brief statement saying: "The damage to the course has exceeded the expectations by the city of Austin and Parks and Recreation Department, and they are concerned about another day of racing. We are doing absolutely everything in our power to make sure that this event goes. We are currently working with the city in hopes to find a solution, but for right now we are in a forced holding pattern."

"It is our absolute priority to get this race on, and nobody knows the upmost importance of running today's events than USA Cycling. Please be patient with us as we work through this complication, and stay tuned to your email and our social media accounts for further updates."

However the Austin City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department ruled otherwise and the racing on Sunday was cancelled.