Hartford, Reno will host US cyclo-cross nationals in 2017 and 2018
New venues announced during this year's event in Texas
USA Cycling announced today that Hartford, Connecticut, and Reno, Nevada, will host the 2017 and 2018 cyclo-cross national championships, respectively. The announcement came following Friday’s competition at the 2015 cyclo-cross national championships in Austin, Texas.
