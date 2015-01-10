Trending

Hartford, Reno will host US cyclo-cross nationals in 2017 and 2018

New venues announced during this year's event in Texas

Mens Podiium (L to R) Danny Summerhill (Garmin Felt) 2nd, Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) 1st, Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) 3rd

Mens Podiium (L to R) Danny Summerhill (Garmin Felt) 2nd, Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) 1st, Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) 3rd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

USA Cycling announced today that Hartford, Connecticut, and Reno, Nevada, will host the 2017 and 2018 cyclo-cross national championships, respectively. The announcement came following Friday’s competition at the 2015 cyclo-cross national championships in Austin, Texas.

Related Articles

USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championship past winners