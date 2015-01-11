Riders, staff, fans react to USA cyclo-cross nationals postponement

Mathieu van der Poel covered in mud at Bpost Bank Trofee Azencross. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

As one might expect, today's decision by the city of Austin, Texas, to change the date of the USA Cyclo-cross National Championships because of what the parks department deemed was too much mud caused social media to blow up with comments. Most of the racers, staff and fans who were hoping to compete or just watch the racing at Zilker Park were not happy with the decision, which the parks department said was made over concerns about excessive damage to the terrain. USA Cycling announced that racing would take place on Monday, but not until after a firestorm of criticism erupted.

Below are a collection of reactions from Twitter:

[Updated: These mentions have been updated since USA Cycling announced racing would take place Monday]

Katie Compton

I can think of way better ways to spend $1K. Pushing CXnats back a day is bad on so many levels. @AustinCityParks @austintexasgov YOU SUCK!

Helen Wyman

@timjohnsoncx @AustinCX15 research proves muddy grass post race has double the nutrients in the top soil leads to greener grass! #winning

Mo Bruno Roy

This is exactly why a city needs to host a UCI CX race before getting a bid for USA Nationals. Confused as to how this happened #AustinCX15

Matt Roy

Sorry @usacycling, but canceling your event, then un-canceling it does not a National Championships make. Especially when athletes go home.

Peter Flax

Cancel a cross race due to mud? Maybe cycling IS the new golf.

Bike Snob NYC

Postponing #cxnats until Monday unfairly favors the jobless and childless.

Meredith Miller

I'm curious who will actually be at the park to watch #cxnats tomorrow? Thinking it will be a quiet nationals. #crickets



Sean Petty

True to its slogan, "Keep Austin Weird" @AustinCityParks makes bizarre decision canceling #CXNats. Wouldn't happen in College Station.

Adam Myerson

24-hour postponement obviously is still very challenging for privateers. But is there a better fix? Better than a 1-week postponement.

Jessica Cutler

Welp, would be $1200 plus a missed day of work for both me and @nthogersen to stay an extra day. Good luck to those who can stay. #cxnats

Katie Compton

Extra sad for tmrw, now we'll see how many pro/elite women can afford to stay and race our championship. Think we'll fill the front row???

Adam Myerson

Let’s shift now from complaining/criticizing to fixing/solving and making things possible, working with what we’ve got.

Payson McElveen

Races back on noon tomorrow. Whatever you think of @lancearmstrong, all 'crossers should thank him for being the one that saved #cxnats2015

Zach McDonald

Crossing my fingers for rain in Seattle so they postpone my classes and I don't miss any quizzes this week

Mo Bruno Roy

The best part of the CX Nats cancel-uncancel-reschedule debacle is all of the nice people helping each other. Thx you guys! #cxfamily





Georgia Gould

Sounds like "F the love of mud" is official policy here. #cxnats #AustinCX15

Jeremy Powers (posted link to photos of fans playing in mud at Austin City Limits “mud festival”)

#austin #cxnats why this and not cx?

Katie Compton

Now that Austin has taken our hotel, food and car rental money, etc. Let's cancel the event. Perfect business model. #notahappycamper

Katie Compton

Maybe now that the oil prices have dropped, they can't afford to re-seed the grass? We just aerated the ground for FREE!

Katie Compton

Seeing that January CX nats weather is a clusterf*k, let's move it back to December!

Marianne Vos

Serious? #NoMudNoGlory "@efacc: Oh wait no, instead of watching the feed @marianne_vos can chuckle that the US cancelled cxnats due to: mud"

Jessica Cutler

Who wants to help me get admitted to the Texas bar so I can assist with the class action lawsuit? #cxnats

Carl Decker

The sky is falling.

Chris Horner

@deckerator Someone should tell Austin that all the grass grew back in Bend...

Carl Decker ‏(posted a link to news report of Austin's New Year celebration canceled due to inclement weather)

http://kxan.com/2014/12/30/austin-postpones-new-years-eve-celebration/ … first this, Now #cxnats2015 cancelled do to rain. #KeepAustinWeird is more than a bumper sticker-who runs this place?

nyvelocity

Canceling a cross race due to rain and mud is like canceling a football game because there's too many stripes drawn on the field.

Jeremy Dunn

Please don’t make me have to explain to my ex-pro European bike racer father in law that we canceled CX nationals due to…MUD.

Meredith Miller

So, where's the #CXNots party?!

Zilker Park (parody account)

Nothing warms my heart like crushing Juniors nationals dreams @VisitAustinTX @AustinCityParks #cxnats

Ellen Noble

This is like canceling Christmas.

Mo Bruno Roy

I'm not interested or in the mood to party. I actually want to race my ass off in the MUD. You know, USA Cyclocross NATIONALS. #bummedx100

Steve Fisher

So, anyone in Austin up for some road training today? Weather is supposed to be great this afternoon. #cxnats

Gary Fisher

No, cycling is not mainstream in the USA, yet. We get to thinking we are, No, not yet! #cxnats

Tim Johnson

Someone please hand the cops here in Austin an iPhone showing Belgian CX Nats - now THAT is mud. #cxnats