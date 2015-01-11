USA cyclo-cross championships delayed due to effects of heavy rain

Katie Compton on the run-up. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

USA Cycling has announced that the US cyclo-cross championships due to be held in Austin, Texas, have been suspended until further notice due to the effects of heavy and poor weather conditions that affected Zilker Park, where the races were due to be held.

It appears the racing will be canceled for today after the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced via Twitter as such “over concerns for the turf and root zone exposure” at Zilker Park. USA Cycling is due to hold a press conference soon.

USA Cycling first made the announcement via Twitter, writing in three tweets: “In light of last night's weather, the city of Austin has postponed today's races until further notice. We are doing everything in our power to make sure these races go (ahead) today. It is our number one priority to run this event for our riders, and we are working diligently with the City of Austin to make this happen. Please track USA cycling social media for further updates.”

USA Cycling also issued a brief statement saying: "We are currently postponed for today. The damage to the course has exceeded the expectations by the city of Austin and Parks and Recreation Department, and they are concerned about another day of racing. We are doing absolutely everything in our power to make sure that this event goes. We are currently working with the city in hopes to find a solution, but for right now we are in a forced holding pattern."

"It is our absolute priority to get this race on, and nobody knows the upmost importance of running today's events than USA Cycling. Please be patient with us as we work through this complication, and stay tuned to your email and our social media accounts for further updates."

Due to bad weather, all City of Austin City Recreation Centers, Libraries, Health Clinic facilities were closed on Saturday. Collegiate and Junior riders compete in the rain but the course in Austin's Zilker Park remains soaked after further rain overnight.

Cyclingnews will have more news on this story as it develops.