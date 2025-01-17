USA Crits races in Nebraska, North Carolina wrap around USPro Criterium Nationals for hectic May calendar

Series of one-day races increases to nine stops in five states with live streaming

Alexis Magner (right) won the women&#039;s overall at 2024 USA Crits, Alfredo Rodriguez took the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic victory and USA Crits men&#039;s title, while Sofia Arreolo celebrated on the podium (left) as WSCC women&#039;s race winner
Alexis Magner (right) won the women's overall at 2024 USA Crits, Alfredo Rodriguez took the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic victory and USA Crits men's title, while Sofia Arreolo celebrated on the podium (left) as WSCC women's race winner (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA Crits and Speed Week)
USA Crits organisers amplified the reach for the one-day US race series by adding three events to their 2025 lineup, now nine races in five states. The series, in a 16th season, focuses on established events in the south-east with a points-based calendar compressed into seven weeks. 

For the first time in seven editions, the collection of races expands beyond the south-east with the inaugural Aksarben Tirc (Crit Nebraska) in Omaha, Nebraska serving as the penultimate stop on May 17, one week before the finals at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (WSCC) in North Carolina.

