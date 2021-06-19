US Pro Road Championships criteriums – Gallery

The city of Knoxville, Tennessee hosted the two races, with Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) coming out on top with an early sprint over the final hill to secure victory in the women's event.
“It’s been a while since 2015, to be exact, so I’m really proud of this one," Ryan said after the race. "Everyone showed up with their A-game. It was a really hard race, with really strong riders. I’m super proud of my team and super proud of myself."
Meanwhile, Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) took a surprise win in the men's race. The 18-year-old benefitted from a crash in the finale which took out part of the front-end of the peloton, jumping away on the final straight to cross the line first.
"I definitely wanted to win," Lamperti said. "I knew that I was capable. A lot can go on in a criterium. It's not always about who's the best – you never know in a crit.
"Those last three corners were crazy and there was a crash. I was able to navigate back up to Sam Bassetti's wheel, who was a hometown guy, and I was able to jump out of the last corner."
Check above for our comprehensive gallery from the two races.
