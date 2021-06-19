US Pro Road Championships criteriums – Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Ayesha McGowan (Liv Racing) (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 2 of 28 Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 3 of 28 Daphne Karagiais (LA Sweat) (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 4 of 28 Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 5 of 28 The peloton await the start (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 6 of 28 The riders out on course (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 7 of 28 Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 8 of 28 It was a fast-paced race in Knoxville (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 9 of 28 Veronica Ewers (Fount Cycling Guild) leads the race (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 10 of 28 The peloton on course in Knoxville (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 11 of 28 The women's criterium (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 12 of 28 Shayna Powless (Team TWENTY24) (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 13 of 28 Michelle Howe (Fount Cycling Guild) on the attack (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 14 of 28 Daphne Karagiais (LA Sweat) leads the peloton (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 15 of 28 Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) celebrates victory (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 16 of 28 The final podium of the women's race with Kendall Ryan on the top step (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 17 of 28 The men's peloton await their race start (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 18 of 28 Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Travis McCabe (Best Buddies Racing) at the start (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 19 of 28 L39ION of Los Angeles on the front (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 20 of 28 Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) in the peloton (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 21 of 28 The riders speed through Knoxville (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 22 of 28 Connor Sallee (ButcherBox Cycling) took sixth place (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 23 of 28 Eric Brunner (Aevolo) on the attack (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 24 of 28 The riders out on course (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 25 of 28 L39ION commanding the race (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 26 of 28 Luke Lamperti (TRINITY Racing) celebrates victory (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 27 of 28 Cory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) is consoled after the crash (Image credit: Patrick Daly) Image 28 of 28 Lamperti on the top of the podium after his win (Image credit: Patrick Daly)

The USA Cycling Road Championships continued on Friday with the men's and women's criterium races on Friday.

The city of Knoxville, Tennessee hosted the two races, with Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) coming out on top with an early sprint over the final hill to secure victory in the women's event.

“It’s been a while since 2015, to be exact, so I’m really proud of this one," Ryan said after the race. "Everyone showed up with their A-game. It was a really hard race, with really strong riders. I’m super proud of my team and super proud of myself."

Meanwhile, Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) took a surprise win in the men's race. The 18-year-old benefitted from a crash in the finale which took out part of the front-end of the peloton, jumping away on the final straight to cross the line first.

"I definitely wanted to win," Lamperti said. "I knew that I was capable. A lot can go on in a criterium. It's not always about who's the best – you never know in a crit.

"Those last three corners were crazy and there was a crash. I was able to navigate back up to Sam Bassetti's wheel, who was a hometown guy, and I was able to jump out of the last corner."

Check above for our comprehensive gallery from the two races.