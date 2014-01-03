Urán helps young Colombian cyclists

Image 1 of 3 Rigoberto Uran in his new Omega Pharma-Quick Step kit (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 3 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 2013 Giro d'Italia runner-up Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Rigoberto Urán has been helping out new cyclists in his home town of Urrao, Colombia by giving them his old kit.

Colombia is a a country with a lot of poverty, where cycling is often seen as a way to a better life. There were no formality about the occasion, as the 2013 Giro d'Italia runner-up handed his old team clothing to young cyclists, between the ages of 12 and 18, in his mother's front garden. The kit included jerseys, shorts, hats and socks from his previous squads and was supplied to both male and female riders.

With backing from Suárez Sportswear, Punto Blanco, Gef and Rapha, who supply kits to Sky, a number of commemorative Colombian jerseys were created and sold. The royalties went towards purchasing five bikes, which were taken home by a lucky few. The companies also supplied Urán with extra kit, in addition to his own, to help support the fledgling cyclists.

The Colombian continues to work with the Urrao School of Cycling and more companies are expected to come on board in the next year.