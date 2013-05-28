Uran says the best is still to come

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Amidst falling snow, Rigoberto Uran (Sky) speaks to the press after stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling) solos to the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) gave Sky another win in this year's race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rigoberto Uran has admitted to being “quite surprised with what happened” at the Giro d'Italia, with the Team Sky rider, who finished second overall, saying that the key to his success was “having trust and confidence” in himself. The 26 year-old doesn't think that he has peaked as rider, saying “in a few years I will be at my best."

Uran took over team leadership at Team Sky when Bradley Wiggins abandoned the race due to illness. There was no problem with his teammates following the change. “The boys were always very attentive. I was never neglected.”

Uran revealed that is most difficult moment in the Giro d'Italia was during stage 14.

“Uff, I suffered that day. It rained and rained. There was plenty of water for five hours and the stage was very difficult I felt tired, my legs were heavy but I couldn't stop pedaling. The cold and bad weather were another strong rival to defeat in this year's Giro.”

His best day was “the one I won.” On the tenth stage to the Altopiano del Montasio he jumped from the group of favourites and soloed to victory.

“I felt good, confident and managed to win. It was unforgettable. It was also my first stage win in one of the three Grand Tours and that made it even more emotional.”

Uran says that he is still working to be at his very best but is patient.

“Cycling is a sport of waiting, of patience. You have to keep working, to train well and see what comes. I am sure that what is coming is good, that the coming years will be better. The body takes time to ripen and then I have to take advantage of that,” he said.

Uran is set to leave Team Sky in 2014, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step in pole position to sign him as their Grand Tour team leader. However he played any transfer talk, so early in the current season.

“I have not decided to switch teams. Rumors have come out that I'm going to Omega Pharma. We have talked with them and with other teams. There is some progress, but nothing concrete,” he said.