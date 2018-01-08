Unreleased kit at Australian Road Nationals - Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Team Sunweb is also using new Giant wheels in 2018 (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 2 of 28 Alex Edmondson celebrates his victory (Image credit: Con Chronis and Ernesto Arriagada / Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 28 Shannon Malseed crosses the line (Image credit: Con Chronis and Ernesto Arriagada / Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 28 Jay McCarthy catches up with Adam Hansen at the start of the race (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 5 of 28 A closer look at Team Sunweb new Giant shoes worn by Michael Storer (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 6 of 28 The men are about to start the elite road race; many were racing in new colours and on new equipment (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 7 of 28 Will Clarke rolls out in his new EF Education First-Drapac colours (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 8 of 28 Shannon Malseed’ Fuji bike (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 9 of 28 The Fuji has a lot of curves (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 10 of 28 Alex Edmondson (Michelton-Scott) used a new Shimano Dura-Ace rear derailleur but an older Dura-Ace SRM chainset (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 11 of 28 A close up of the Scott aero foil seat tube (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 12 of 28 This is Alex Edmondson’s Scott Foil bike (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 13 of 28 Jay McCarthy (Bora-hansgrohe) came up with this original way of attaching his race number (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 14 of 28 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) showed off a new personalised shoe and aero-sock combo (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 15 of 28 Zak Dempster was riding his new Israel Cycling Academy De Rosa and Bont shoes (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 16 of 28 Dimension Data and Katusha-Alpecin are using the new Oakley helmets in 2018 (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 17 of 28 Brendon Canty (EF Education First-Drapac) was on Vision wheels (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 18 of 28 Brendon Canty (EF Education First-Drapac) has swapped from Mavic to Giro shoes (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 19 of 28 Brendon Canty (EF Education First-Drapac) and his Cannondale race bike (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 20 of 28 Team Sunweb is using Giant shoes and neo-pro Michael Storer was the first to use them in competition (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 21 of 28 Richie Porte (BMC) has some red and white Giro shoes (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 22 of 28 BMC’s news sponsor Sophos takes over the rear of the shorts (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 23 of 28 Simon Gerrans (BMC) is using Sidi shoes in 2018 (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 24 of 28 Brenton Jones (Delko-Marseille) is using a mix of Corima wheels and SRAM Red on his KTM bike (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 25 of 28 Brenton Jones (Delko-Marseille) rode in some white Fi’zi:k shoes (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 26 of 28 Brenton Jones (Delko-Marseille) made his debut on the French team’s KTM bike (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 27 of 28 The new shoes from Specialized feature larger versions of the popular Boa dials (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower) Image 28 of 28 Chris Harper of Bennelong SwissWellness raced on a Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Zeb Woodpower)

Many of the Australian riders made their season debut at the Cycling Australia Road National Championships, riding on their new bikes and revealing their 2018 colours.

There have been some major changes in the Australian peloton, with Simon Gerrans moving to BMC alongside Richie Porte, Nathan Haas joining Katusha-Alpecin, while Brendon Canty showed off the new EF Education First-Drapac colours and Brenton Jones made his debut for French squad Delko-Marseille.

We spotted some of the new Giant shoes and Giant wheels in action as Michael Storer made his debut with Team Sunweb, while Haas and Ben O’Connor (Dimension Data) showed off the two different models of the new Oakley helmets

Several riders appear to have swapped shoe sponsor for 2018, with the Giro shoe appearing on a number of riders’ feet, including Richie Porte (BMC). Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) is known for making his own shoes and raced with what looked like a new shoe and sock combo.

New Australian champion Alex Edmondson won the green and gold jersey on a Scott Foil bike equipped with caliper brakes, while women’s winner Shannon Malseed rode a Fuji. There was little sign of disc brake bikes in the warm and dry Australia summer.

Click or swipe through the extensive gallery above to see what we can expect to see at the Tour Down Under and throughout the 2018 season.