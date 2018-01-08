Unreleased kit at Australian Road Nationals - Gallery

There have been some major changes in the Australian peloton, with Simon Gerrans moving to BMC alongside Richie Porte, Nathan Haas joining Katusha-Alpecin, while Brendon Canty showed off the new EF Education First-Drapac colours and Brenton Jones made his debut for French squad Delko-Marseille.
We spotted some of the new Giant shoes and Giant wheels in action as Michael Storer made his debut with Team Sunweb, while Haas and Ben O’Connor (Dimension Data) showed off the two different models of the new Oakley helmets
Several riders appear to have swapped shoe sponsor for 2018, with the Giro shoe appearing on a number of riders’ feet, including Richie Porte (BMC). Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) is known for making his own shoes and raced with what looked like a new shoe and sock combo.
New Australian champion Alex Edmondson won the green and gold jersey on a Scott Foil bike equipped with caliper brakes, while women’s winner Shannon Malseed rode a Fuji. There was little sign of disc brake bikes in the warm and dry Australia summer.
Click or swipe through the extensive gallery above to see what we can expect to see at the Tour Down Under and throughout the 2018 season.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy