Richie Porte's 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc - Gallery
A closer look at the Grand Tour contender's disc machine
For 2018, Richie Porte begins his third season with BMC Racing at the Cycling Australia Road National Championships, followed by a defence of his 2017 Tour Down Under title.
BMC launched their updated range-topping bike last June, which Porte raced to second place at the Critérium du Dauphiné and was positioned in fifth place on at the Tour de France, before a dramatic crash ended the Tasmanian's yellow-jersey hopes, and ultimately his season.
At a pre-season training camp in Denia, Spain in December, Porte and his BMC Racing teammates were each equipped with disc brake versions of the BMC Teammachine SLR01, which were launched alongside the rim brake version of the bike last summer.
While many features of the bike are retained from the setup Porte last raced on during the Tour de France in July, there are some key updates for this season.
After several years of racing with SRM power meters, BMC are among some six WorldTour teams to switch to the new Shimano power meter for 2018. The new power meter from the Japanese component giant is based on the Dura-Ace R9100 crankset and gives dual-sided power readings.
Along with the power meter change, BMC also switch from a SRM PC-8 head unit to Garmin’s flagship Edge 1030 computer. While an official statement on the new computer partnership is yet to be announced, Porte and his BMC teammates Rohan Dennis and Miles Scotson were all equipped with the computers during the elite men’s time trial at the road nationals this week.
Alongside the Shimano power meter, Porte's BMC is equipped with a full Dura-Ace R9170 electronic/hydraulic disc brake groupset, including shifters, brakes, wheels, pedals and levers.
A Fizik Arione saddle sits atop the frame-specific seat post, and the Italian theme continues with handlebars from 3T, bottle cages from Elite and tyres from Vittoria.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at Porte's 2018 bike.
Full specification
Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01 disc-specific, size 47
Fork: BMC Teammachine SLR01 premium carbon disc-specific
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9120 with 160mm RT99-S rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9120 with 140mm RT99-A-SS rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with integrated power meter, 170mm crank length, 53/39
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 disc, C40
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: 3T Ernove Ltd Stealth
Stem: BMC ICS 01 integrated cockpit design
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Seat post: BMC Teammachine SLR01 ‘D’ premium carbon
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Computer: Garmin Edge 1030
Other accessories: SRM Speed sensor
