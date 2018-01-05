Richie Porte's 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Richie Porte's 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 18 A closer look at the rear brake setup, which uses a 140mm rear disc rotor (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 18 The team are still using SRM speed sensors (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 18 The thru-axles are released and secured via a hex key (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 18 160mm disc rotors up front for Porte (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 18 The Teammachine has a single-piece Dura-Ace specific derailleur 'Skeleton' hanger (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 18 BMC Racing have switched from SRM power meters to Shimano for 2018 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 18 A closer look at the Dura-Ace R9150 front derailleur (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 18 Vittoria provide the tyres for BMC Racing with most of the team opting for 25mm tubular Corsa tyres (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 18 The BMC is paired with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset and wheels (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 18 Disc brakes result in no caliper on the seat stays, offering a clean look (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 18 Porte opts for a Fizik Arione saddle (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 18 Each BMC rider's name adorns the top tube of their bike (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 18 Italian brand Elite provide cages and bidons for the team (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 18 Clean lines and colours for the BMC Racing team's flagship bike (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 16 of 18 BMC Racing have partnered with Garmin for the 2018 season (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 17 of 18 Porte rides a 47cm frame (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 18 of 18 Hex key thru-axles at the rear (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

For 2018, Richie Porte begins his third season with BMC Racing at the Cycling Australia Road National Championships, followed by a defence of his 2017 Tour Down Under title.

BMC launched their updated range-topping bike last June, which Porte raced to second place at the Critérium du Dauphiné and was positioned in fifth place on at the Tour de France, before a dramatic crash ended the Tasmanian's yellow-jersey hopes, and ultimately his season.

At a pre-season training camp in Denia, Spain in December, Porte and his BMC Racing teammates were each equipped with disc brake versions of the BMC Teammachine SLR01, which were launched alongside the rim brake version of the bike last summer.

While many features of the bike are retained from the setup Porte last raced on during the Tour de France in July, there are some key updates for this season.

After several years of racing with SRM power meters, BMC are among some six WorldTour teams to switch to the new Shimano power meter for 2018. The new power meter from the Japanese component giant is based on the Dura-Ace R9100 crankset and gives dual-sided power readings.

Along with the power meter change, BMC also switch from a SRM PC-8 head unit to Garmin’s flagship Edge 1030 computer. While an official statement on the new computer partnership is yet to be announced, Porte and his BMC teammates Rohan Dennis and Miles Scotson were all equipped with the computers during the elite men’s time trial at the road nationals this week.

Alongside the Shimano power meter, Porte's BMC is equipped with a full Dura-Ace R9170 electronic/hydraulic disc brake groupset, including shifters, brakes, wheels, pedals and levers.

A Fizik Arione saddle sits atop the frame-specific seat post, and the Italian theme continues with handlebars from 3T, bottle cages from Elite and tyres from Vittoria.

Full specification

Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01 disc-specific, size 47

Fork: BMC Teammachine SLR01 premium carbon disc-specific

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9120 with 160mm RT99-S rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9120 with 140mm RT99-A-SS rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with integrated power meter, 170mm crank length, 53/39

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 disc, C40

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: 3T Ernove Ltd Stealth

Stem: BMC ICS 01 integrated cockpit design

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Arione

Seat post: BMC Teammachine SLR01 ‘D’ premium carbon

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Computer: Garmin Edge 1030

Other accessories: SRM Speed sensor