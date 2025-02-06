Unexplained tubeless tyre blowout causes heavy crash in sprint finish at Étoile de Bessèges

Rear tyre was ejected from the rim in the impact, but the cause for the blowout remains unknown

Heavy crash in Etoile de Besseges
A crash in the sprint during stage 2 of Étoile de Bessèges (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the sprint finish on stage 2 of the Étoile de Bessèges, Marc Brustenga (Equipo Kern Pharma) was sitting in 10th wheel with 100m to go when he inexplicably veered left, lost control of his bike, and crashed into the barriers.

At first, it seemed as though the Spaniard had crossed wheels with Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) as he tried to pass but the overhead shots told a different story. 

