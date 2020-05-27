Uncertainty remains over revised UCI calendar dates

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe wins the 2019 Milan-San Remo. Will the 2020 edition move from early August to later in the month?

The UCI's revised 2020 calendar – forced by the coronavirus pandemic – remains a work in progress. Milan-San Remo could be moved from August 8 to August 22, with Il Lombardia potentially moving from late October to take San Remo's early August slot, while uncertainty remains over the venue for September's World Championships – although proposed-host Switzerland's government may make a decision on public events on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, the Italian cycling federation had already proposed August dates for Milan-San Remo and Il Lombardia in order to free up the latter's scheduled October 31 slot to make space for the national championships.

According to Het Nieuwsblad on Tuesday, a number of professional teams are supporting the possibility of Milan-San Remo moving from its current rescheduled slot of August 8 to August 22 – a week before the start of the Tour de France (August 29-September 20).

That would mean only a one-hour drive from San Remo to the Tour's Grand Départ in Nice, reducing travel time and distance for riders during the current, and likely ongoing, health situation.

Similarly, Il Lombardia would take San Remo's August 8 slot, and would therefore take place just a week after Strade Bianche (August 1), which will attract similar types of riders for both races, with Strade Bianche's finish town of Siena, in Tuscany, separated from Il Lombardia's start in Bergamo by less than four hours by road.

However, a new spanner works is the news that the UEC Road European Championships – originally scheduled for September in Trentino, Italy but now postponed until 2021 at the same venue – may be able to take place for 2020 in Plouay, in Brittany, France, in the week leading up to the Tour de France, which would put paid to riders wishing to take part being able to go straight to the Tour start in Nice from San Remo.

Meanwhile, a decision could come on Wednesday as to whether Switzerland will be permitted to host the 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Aigle and Martigny from September 20-27.

A Middle East location has been mooted for the same dates, but everything is dependant on the upcoming Swiss government's ruling on whether public events with attendances of over 1,000 people will be allowed from June 8 with regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lotto Soudal team manager John Lelangue told Het Laatste Nieuws on Tuesday that while he hopes Switzerland will be able to host the Worlds, he has concerns as to whether riders from outside Europe will be permitted to leave their countries to take part.

"What about, for example, South, North and Central America, which are all currently having a difficult time [with the virus]? Can you travel here from those countries? And what about from Africa? You can hardly organise a World Championships that's only for European riders," said Lelangue.