UCI release list of approved frames, forks and wheels

The International Cycling Union (UCI) have published the lists showing which frames, forks and wheels have been authorised for road, track and cyclo-cross competition under their new approval protocol system.

Eight frames and their respective forks have so far been approved, including the Felt DA time trial bike (as we revealed last week), Cannondale SuperSix Evo and Pinarello FCM777 road bikes, Corima VIF track bike and Richard Sachs Signature cyclo-crosser. Scott, BMC and Willier Triestina have also had models approved.

The UCI has revealed it has so far received approval requests from 17 manufacturers for more than 40 models. All the approved models will carry a special label certifying they are UCI approved.

The approval protocol also applies to clothing and 'non-standard' wheels which have rims higher than 2.5cm, fewer than 16 spokes or spoke thicknesses of over 2.4mm. ('Standard' wheels must also comply with UCI regulations but don't have to be submitted for the same strict testing.) A list of approved non-standard wheels can be viewed here.

Despite initial scepticism and complaints about the cost of the approval process, the UCI is now claiming bike manufacturers are happy with the process.

The UCI’s Technology Coordinator Julien Carron said in a UCI press release: “We appreciate that manufacturers on a whole have welcomed this new approval procedure. In January a meeting was organised at the UCI headquarters to enable manufacturers to actively contribute to the structure of the procedure. The UCI now continuously receives requests for approval from manufacturers, which clearly shows that the approval procedure is well accepted.”

The UCI quoted Bill Duehring, President of Felt Bicycles as saying: “Felt is very proud to be among the first bicycle makers to receive the new UCI race-approved label. As a performance-oriented company fully committed to the competition side of cycling, we totally support this new clear and streamlined process. It takes any subjectivity out of what is UCI-legal and what isn’t, something we are 100% in favour of. Given the modern day complexity, lead times and costs associated with building advanced design bicycles we are quite happy to see the UCI embrace manufacturers as they have.”

The UCI claims the new approval procedure will resolve problems for the bike manufacturers, teams, rider and race officials, who have to make sure race bikes respect UCI rules. The UCI goes as far as suggesting the process will also added value to approved frames and forks.

