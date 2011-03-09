Tech news: Felt DA wins UCI race-legal status

Image 1 of 2 Felt's DA time trial frameset has been approved by the UCI as race legal. (Image credit: Felt Bicycles) Image 2 of 2 The Felt DA during recent wind tunnel testing. (Image credit: Felt Bicycles)

Felt's DA time trial frameset has been approved by the UCI as race legal

The 2011 Felt DA time trial frameset has been deemed race legal by the International Cycling Union and will be one of the first bikes to carry the new 'UCI approved' sticker, announced earlier this year.

The sticker system is designed to give race officials an easy way to check that frames and forks comply with the UCI's latest technical regulations, as set out in the governing body's new approval protocol.

This applies to all road, track and cyclo-cross bikes due to go into production after January 1 this year. Older models are exempt, although they have to comply with previous rules.

Felt says the official seal of approval, which is accompanied by a unique identification code, will be worked into the graphics package of production frames. The company's director of engineering, Jeff Soucek, said the 2011 DA's official certification "once again demonstrates Felt Bicycles' continued dedication to building the world's fastest UCI legal bikes".