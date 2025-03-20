UCI's David Lappartient loses IOC Presidency election as Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman elected to prestigious role

UCI President David Lappartient has missed out on becoming the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry being elected into the role after securing a majority in the first round of voting.

Coventry becomes the 10th IOC President and the first-ever woman and African to hold the role. The Zimbabwean is the most decorated African Olympian in history with seven medals as a swimmer and her country's current minister of sport, arts and recreation.

Lappartient was one of seven candidates up for the role, with Germany's Thomas Bach stepping down after 12 years as President. Other candidates included former British Olympic champion Sebastian Coe, who is the current President of World Athletics.

106 of the 109 IOC members were present in Greece to cast their ballots on Thursday afternoon to decide who would take up one of the most powerful roles in world sport.

Lappartient has been the boss of cycling's governing body since 2017 and had, as had many of the candidates and commentators, been expecting a long, drawn-out election process, with several rounds of voting.

Instead, the vote went to Coventry in the first round.

President-elect Coventry said: "I am incredibly honoured and excited to be elected as President of the International Olympic Committee! I want to sincerely thank my fellow members for their trust and support.

"The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamt of this moment.

"I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC President, and also the first from Africa. I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model.

"Sport has an unmatched power to unite, inspire and create opportunities for all, and I am committed to making sure we harness that power to its fullest. Together with the entire Olympic family, including our athletes, fans and sponsors, we will build on our strong foundations, embrace innovation, and champion the values of friendship, excellence and respect. The future of the Olympic Movement is bright, and I can't wait to get started!"