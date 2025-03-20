UCI's David Lappartient loses IOC Presidency election as Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman elected to prestigious role
President of cycling's governing body not chosen for one of the most powerful roles in sport as Coventry makes history in Greece
UCI President David Lappartient has missed out on becoming the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry being elected into the role after securing a majority in the first round of voting.
Coventry becomes the 10th IOC President and the first-ever woman and African to hold the role. The Zimbabwean is the most decorated African Olympian in history with seven medals as a swimmer and her country's current minister of sport, arts and recreation.
Lappartient was one of seven candidates up for the role, with Germany's Thomas Bach stepping down after 12 years as President. Other candidates included former British Olympic champion Sebastian Coe, who is the current President of World Athletics.
106 of the 109 IOC members were present in Greece to cast their ballots on Thursday afternoon to decide who would take up one of the most powerful roles in world sport.
Lappartient has been the boss of cycling's governing body since 2017 and had, as had many of the candidates and commentators, been expecting a long, drawn-out election process, with several rounds of voting.
Instead, the vote went to Coventry in the first round.
President-elect Coventry said: "I am incredibly honoured and excited to be elected as President of the International Olympic Committee! I want to sincerely thank my fellow members for their trust and support.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamt of this moment.
"I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC President, and also the first from Africa. I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model.
"Sport has an unmatched power to unite, inspire and create opportunities for all, and I am committed to making sure we harness that power to its fullest. Together with the entire Olympic family, including our athletes, fans and sponsors, we will build on our strong foundations, embrace innovation, and champion the values of friendship, excellence and respect. The future of the Olympic Movement is bright, and I can't wait to get started!"
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'I wonder where it's going to stop' - Mathieu van der Poel weighs in on Cyclingnews tyre width test
'Don't attack before Pogačar' - Italian greats give Tom Pidcock advice on Milan-San Remo during recon ride