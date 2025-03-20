UCI's David Lappartient loses IOC Presidency election as Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman elected to prestigious role

By published

President of cycling's governing body not chosen for one of the most powerful roles in sport as Coventry makes history in Greece

Kristy Coventry
New IOC president Kristy Coventry (Image credit: IOC)

UCI President David Lappartient has missed out on becoming the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry being elected into the role after securing a majority in the first round of voting. 

Coventry becomes the 10th IOC President and the first-ever woman and African to hold the role. The Zimbabwean is the most decorated African Olympian in history with seven medals as a swimmer and her country's current minister of sport, arts and recreation.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
mathieu van der poel riding at Tirreno Adriatico

'I wonder where it's going to stop' - Mathieu van der Poel weighs in on Cyclingnews tyre width test
Maurizio Fondriest (c), Vincenzo Nibali (r) and Tom Pidcock (l) on a recon of the last kilometres of Milan-San Remo

'Don't attack before Pogačar' - Italian greats give Tom Pidcock advice on Milan-San Remo during recon ride

Zwift Academy finals 2025

'More complex to develop a world-class rider than with just data' - Narrowing down 100,000 entrants to two pro contract winners at Zwift Academy finals
See more latest
Most Popular
mathieu van der poel riding at Tirreno Adriatico
'I wonder where it's going to stop' - Mathieu van der Poel weighs in on Cyclingnews tyre width test
Maurizio Fondriest (c), Vincenzo Nibali (r) and Tom Pidcock (l) on a recon of the last kilometres of Milan-San Remo
'Don't attack before Pogačar' - Italian greats give Tom Pidcock advice on Milan-San Remo during recon ride
Details of the front of the DJI Osmo 4 camera
The DJI Osmo 4 is one of the best action cameras for cycling – with 31% off it's now at its lowest price this year
Team UAE Mexicoâ€˜s rider Isaac Del Toro celebrates after winning the 106th edition of the one-day classic cycling race Milan - Torino between Rho, west of Milan and Superga, east of Torino, on March 19, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
Broken zip lands Isaac del Toro 200 CHF fine for 'damage to the image of sport' during Milano-Torino win
2018 Road World Championships: Alejandro Valverde celebrates the win in the elite men&#039;s road race
'I'll be on the bike with them, not just in the car' – new Spanish men's coach Alejandro Valverde to join training rides
Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike)
'The best step for my mental health and well-being' – Fem van Empel takes break from racing
SINGAPORE SINGAPORE NOVEMBER 10 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team celebrates at podium as race winner during the 3rd Tour de France Prudential Singapore 2024 Criterium a 575km one day race from Singapore to Singapore on November 10 2024 in Singapore Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mark Cavendish says 2027 Tour de France Grand Départ in UK will be 'bigger than you can ever imagine'
BLEGNY BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 18 Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek prior to the 3rd St Feuillien Grand Prix de Wallonie 2024 a 13936km one day race from Blegny to Namur UCIWWT on September 18 2024 in Blegny Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Shirin van Anrooij to make surprise return at Milan-San Remo after iliac artery endofibrosis surgery
Rebecca Henderson (Orbea Factory) after crossing the line to claim victory at the 2025 GWM Mountain Bike National Championships at Mt Buller
Medical checks reveal Rebecca Henderson raced to Australian mountain bike title with fractured shoulder
Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) and Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) on stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania, the third round of the ProVelo Super League 2025
ProVelo Super League Q-Tour preview: The final battle to decide who gets the Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco spots