UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Visma-Lease a Bike prepare to battle for 2025 WorldTour supremacy

The two biggest super teams in cycling will clash at the Tour de France and every race on the calendar

Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard
Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Image/Visma-Lease a Bike)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Visma-Lease a Bike will fight for victory at the Tour de France and in every major race in 2025 as they go toe-to-toe and wheel-to-wheel for the number one spot in the UCI team rankings. 

With Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) out of action until late spring due to his shoulder injury and other teams struggling to secure the budgets and big-name riders to compete, the UAE Team Emirates and Visma-Lease a Bike rivalry will again be one of the major narratives of the 2025 season. 

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.