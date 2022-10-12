UAE Team Emirates set to drop Campagnolo in favour of Shimano groupsets in 2023

A close up image of Tadej Pogacar's new Colnago Prototipo bike for the 2022 Tour de France, equipped with Campagnolo

Cyclingnews understands that UAE Team Emirates will switch from Campagnolo to Shimano groupsets in 2023, while Jumbo-Visma end their long-term relationship with Shimano to use SRAM components as part of a number of changes in the 2023 WorldTour peloton.

Tadej Pogacar won both his Tour de France victories on Colnago bikes fitted with Campagnolo components and the team has secured 47 victories in 2022, including Pogacar’s recent win at Il Lombardia.

However as a new WorldTour cycle begins and Pogacar targets the Tour de France again after finishing second to Jonas Vingegaard, the team has decided to switch to Shimano for the 2023 season.

Cyclingnews understands UAE Team Emirates will not initially be a fully Shimano-sponsored team, with riders able to retain personal shoe sponsors and the team able to opt for different wheel and other component brands for their Colnago bikes.

When contacted by Cyclingnews, UAE Team Emirates said they had no official news regarding their components, with some details still to be finalised. Shimano and Campagnolo also preferred not to comment when contacted by Cyclingnews.

“We are aware of the rumours currently circulating regarding Campagnolo's partnership with UAE Team Emirates. At this time there is no announcement to make,” a Campagnolo statement said.

Shimano has struggled to provide teams with the latest components due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chain but UAE Team Emirates are expected to soon receive a significant supply of Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 speed groupset so the team mechanics can begin to prepare the bikes for the 2023 season.

Shimano is expected to sponsor or supply 13 of the 18 WorldTour teams in 2023, including Ineos Grenadiers and Groupama-FDJ. SRAM sponsored the Trek-Segafredo and Movistar teams in 2022 and are expected to continue their links to Trek and Canyon, while Campagnolo partnered with AG2R Citroën, Cofidis and UAE Emirates in 2022.

Teams have different tiers of agreements with component brands, often linked to wider agreements with bike and frame brands. A number of teams prefer to retain freedom of choice and buy their key components or have simple product supply agreements. For example, EF Education-EasyPost source their own components so they can be paired with the Cannondale bikes and FSA cranksets.

The Jumbo-Visma team has enjoyed a long-term relationship with Shimano Europe, with both based in the Netherlands. However, Jonas Vingegaard, Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos are set to switch to SRAM components for 2023 as part of a major change in equipment.

According to a report by Weilerflits and confirmed to Cyclingnews by a source, SRAM offered significantly more to Jumbo-Visma to take Shimano’s place as component sponsor.

Shimano opted not to enter a bidding war and invested elsewhere, including at UAE Team Emirates.

Jumbo-Visma are expected to continue to use Lazer helmets despite the brand being owned by Shimano and riders will be able to switch to other shoe brands.

SRAM did not reply when contacted by Cyclingnews about Jumbo-Visma using their components in 2023, while the team preferred not to comment, suggesting their equipment choices are an ongoing process.