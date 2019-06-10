Trentino will host 2020 European Championships

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Foto Bisti) Image 2 of 10 Trentino 2020 elite men road race map (Image credit: Trentino 2020) Image 3 of 10 Trento Monte Bondone Valle dei Laghi Tourist Board's Director Elda Verones signs the official contract of Trentino 2020, under the eyes of the Sports and Tourism Assessor of the Trento Province Roberto Failoni, the Mayor of Trento Alessandro Andreatta and UEC's President Rocco Cattaneo (Image credit: Foto Bisti) Image 4 of 10 From left: Italy Cycling Federation's President Renato Di Rocco, the Sports and Tourism Assessor of the Trento Province Roberto Failoni, UEC's Vice President Agata Lang, the Director of the Trento Monte Bondone Valle dei Laghi Tourist Board Elda Verones, the Mayor of Trento Alessandro Andreatta, UEC's President Rocco Cattaneo, the Mayor of Aldeno Nicola Fioretti, Italian Olympic Committee's Trentino Federation President Paola Mora, Municipality of Trento's Sports Assessor Tiziano Uez and Trentino Marketing's CEO Maurizio Rossini at the presentation of the European Road Championships Trentino 2020 (Image credit: Foto Bisti) Image 5 of 10 Trentino 2020 individual time trial map (Image credit: Trentino 2020) Image 6 of 10 Trentino 2020 road race circuit (Image credit: Trentino 2020) Image 7 of 10 Trentino 2020 road race map (Image credit: Trentino 2020) Image 8 of 10 Trentino 2020 elite men road race profile (Image credit: Trentino 2020) Image 9 of 10 Trentino 2020 elite men raod race laps profile (Image credit: Trentino 2020) Image 10 of 10 Trentino 2020 individual time trial profile (Image credit: Trentino 2020)

The city of Trento will host the UEC Road European Championships in 2020, the fourth time the championships will take place in Italy, organisers announced at a ceremony in Milan on Monday.

Thirteen UEC titles will be on the line over five days of racing from September 9-13, taking athletes from Trento to Monte Bondone and the Valle dei Laghi. Italy previously hosted the event in Bergamo in 2002, Verbania in 2008 and Offida in 2011.

All the races will pass through the Piazza Duomo, which recently featured as the start venue for a stage of the Giro d'Italia, with the exception of the individual time trials, which will start from the MUSE – Sciences Museum in Trento.

Because of the UEC Championship's spot on the 2020 calendar between the Olympics in Tokyo and the UCI Road World Championships in Switzerland, both of which take place on climber-friendly courses, organisers set out to design a road race that will attract the puncheurs and fast finishers who may not make the cut to represent their countries in those two high-profile events.

The UEC also allowed organisers to reduce the length of the races, with the elite men's road race taking place on a 180km course with a 70km section that features the Passo San Udalrico and Monte Bondone climbs, before entering the final circuit to be covered seven times. The Povo climb is the only difficult challenge on the profile of the final circuit.

The racing will start Wednesday, September 9, with the junior men and women individual time trial and the "team relay," a time trial contested by national teams of men and women. The following day sees the remaining categories battle in the race against the clock, with road races for the junior men and women and U23 women set for Friday, September 11.

The elite women and U23 men decide their respective road races on Saturday, September 12. The elite men close out the show with their road race on Sunday, September 13.

Complete program for the 2020 UEC Road European Championships:

Wednesday, September 9

• Junior Women Individual Time Trial

• Junior Men Individual Time Trial

• Team relay (Men/Women Team Time Trial)

Thursday, September 10

• Elite Women Individual Time Trial

• Under 23 Women Individual Time Trial

• Under 23 Men Individual Time Trial

• Elite Men Individual Time Trial

Friday, September 11

• Junior Women Road Race

• Junior Men Road Race

• Under 23 Women Road Race

Saturday, September 12

• Under 23 Men Road Race

• Elite Women Road Race

Sunday, September 13

• Elite Men Road Race