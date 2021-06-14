Trek to host nationwide Pride Rides to celebrate inclusivity and individuality

As Pride month is in full swing, Trek Bicycle has announced it will be celebrating by hosting Pride Ride events across 145 of its US stores on Sunday 27 June.

Celebration will be a key theme, with the aim to encourage cyclists of all identities to ride together ‘to celebrate love, diversity and the powerful history of the LGBTQIA+ community’.

According to Trek, its Pride Rides will support local causes across 25 cities, including New York, Chicago, San Diego and Washington, D.C. In addition to these events, Trek is donating a total of $75,000 to multiple LGBTQIA+ organisations, including Stonewall Columbus, Utah Pride Center and OUTMEmphis.

“Bikes are for everyone and we want to create a community and a sport where all people feel welcomed, supported, and celebrated,” said Eric Bjorling, director of brand at Trek Bicycle. “This event is for everyone who shares a passion for riding and enjoys one of the best things on earth — a bike ride with friends on a beautiful summer day.”