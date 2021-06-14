Trek to host nationwide Pride Rides to celebrate inclusivity and individuality
By Cyclingnews
US brand will also be making a $75,000 donation across multiple LGBTQIA+ organisations
As Pride month is in full swing, Trek Bicycle has announced it will be celebrating by hosting Pride Ride events across 145 of its US stores on Sunday 27 June.
Celebration will be a key theme, with the aim to encourage cyclists of all identities to ride together ‘to celebrate love, diversity and the powerful history of the LGBTQIA+ community’.
According to Trek, its Pride Rides will support local causes across 25 cities, including New York, Chicago, San Diego and Washington, D.C. In addition to these events, Trek is donating a total of $75,000 to multiple LGBTQIA+ organisations, including Stonewall Columbus, Utah Pride Center and OUTMEmphis.
“Bikes are for everyone and we want to create a community and a sport where all people feel welcomed, supported, and celebrated,” said Eric Bjorling, director of brand at Trek Bicycle. “This event is for everyone who shares a passion for riding and enjoys one of the best things on earth — a bike ride with friends on a beautiful summer day.”
To participate in your local Trek Pride Ride, visit the Trek website to find your local store and its ride details. No pre-registration is necessary. Participating Trek stores will provide more information about the ride start time, ride route and start/finish line via a Facebook event on their Facebook pages. Participants will receive an exclusive 2021 Trek Pride Ride t-shirt, while supplies last.
