Trek-Segafredo show off splashy patterns for backs of 2023 jerseys

Image 1 of 4 Riders display the unique look of the backs of the men's and women's jerseys for 2023 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Elisa Balsamo models the 2023 women's jersey with new pattern on the back (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Emīls Liepiņš models 2023 men's jersey (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Riders don the new jerseys for Trek-Segafredo teams in 2023 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

As the calendar flips to December for a refresh between road seasons, Trek-Segafredo wasted no time in unveiling their new look for winter camps and 2023 racing. For the second consecutive year, the men’s and women’s teams will share a similar design with kits produced by Santini.

The distinctive red band for Trek branding on a solid white background remains the defining make up for the front of the men’s jerseys, this year adding red in an aero-stripe pattern on the sleeves.

The front of the women’s jerseys changed to a dark blue band with light blue aero-striped sleeves.

Both jerseys have a prominent Segafredo logo set below each horizontal band on the front chest, while the horizontal panels that run from under the sleeves to the waist remain white with Trek logos

A new design has been introduced for the backs of both jerseys, using dark blue as the main colour to create a pattern of small checkerboard and striped blocks.

For the men, red is the secondary colour in the motif to correspond with the bold red Trek band across the shoulders. For the women, light blue continues as the secondary colour in the pattern with the dark blue Trek band across the shoulders.

Shorts for both teams will remain dark blue with trim colours on the bottom of the legs corresponding to the jersey bands, red for men and light blue for women.

The Trek-Segafredo women’s team completed its fourth year in the UCI Women’s WorldTour. Elisa Longo Borghini was the top-ranked rider in the UCI individual standings, third overall in 2022, with Elisa Balsamo sixth. Among the top results from the Women’s WorldTour, Borghini won Paris-Roubaix Femmes and the Women’s Tour, while Balsamo wore the world champion’s jersey all year and collected an impressive hat-trick by winning three one-day races in the spring – Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Classic Brugge-De Panne and Gent-Wevelgem.

Mads Pedersen was the top-ranked rider on the men’s team in the UCI individual rankings. He sprinted to three stage victories at this year’s Vuelta a España and took the points classification, while at the Tour de France, he had one victory among his three podiums. Giulio Ciccone earned the team’s only stage victory at the Giro d’Italia.