Tour of Utah stage 4 highlights - Video
John Murphy wins in South Logan, Britton remains in yellow
Holowesko-Citadel celebrated its second Tour of Utah stage win in four days as John Murphy sprinted to the victory in South Jordan. The American held off Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) and Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy), adding to Ty Magner's stage 1 sprint success.
Race leader Rob Britton was looked after by his Rally Cycling teammates all day and finished safely in the peloton to ensure a second day in the yellow jersey.
There was drama in the day's breakaway with Marco Zamparella (Amore & Vita) and Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) involved in a crash, sparking debate in the breakaway and post-stage discussion over who was in the right, and who was in the wrong.
Stage 5 is a 180.2 kilometre day in the saddle from Layton City to Bountiful.
