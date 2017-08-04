Tour of Utah stage 4 highlights - Video

Chabanov's custom lugged steel Richard Sachs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Holowesko-Citadel celebrated its second Tour of Utah stage win in four days as John Murphy sprinted to the victory in South Jordan. The American held off Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) and Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy), adding to Ty Magner's stage 1 sprint success.

Race leader Rob Britton was looked after by his Rally Cycling teammates all day and finished safely in the peloton to ensure a second day in the yellow jersey.

There was drama in the day's breakaway with Marco Zamparella (Amore & Vita) and Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) involved in a crash, sparking debate in the breakaway and post-stage discussion over who was in the right, and who was in the wrong.

Stage 5 is a 180.2 kilometre day in the saddle from Layton City to Bountiful.