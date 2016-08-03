Tour of Utah stage 3 highlights - Video
Morton takes win and moves into overall race lead
Three years on from his stage 3 Tour of Utah success, Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) repeated the trick to move into the overall race lead while Axeon Hagens Berman's Adrien Costa took an impressive second ahead of Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky.
The 24-year-old Australian jumped from 64th to first overall and will take a seven second advantage over Costa and a nine second advantage over Talanksy into stage 3.
