Tour of Utah stage 3 highlights - Video

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) drives the pace up Mt Nebo ahead of Adrien Costa and Andrew Talansky (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Three years on from his stage 3 Tour of Utah success, Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) repeated the trick to move into the overall race lead while Axeon Hagens Berman's Adrien Costa took an impressive second ahead of Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky.

The 24-year-old Australian jumped from 64th to first overall and will take a seven second advantage over Costa and a nine second advantage over Talanksy into stage 3.

