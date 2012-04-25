Tour of Korea falls victim to the weather

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de Korea. (Image credit: Tour de Korea/Aaron Lee)

The 2012 Tour of Korea suffered major disruption on Wednesday, with torrential rain resulting in the cancellation of stage four. Rain had fallen overnight across much of South Korea and increased during the morning in the country's southern provinces. Race officials deemed conditions too dangerous for the riders to start the 176km fourth stage between Yeosu and Geochang in the south of the country.

"Due to adverse weather conditions, Tour de Korea race officials made the difficult decision to cancel today’s fourth stage from Yeosu to Geochang shortly after the race left the neutralized zone," a statement read.

"Very heavy rainfall, surface flooding and high wind gusts impeded course visibility and caused potentially destabilising conditions in a bunch-riding situation. The possibility of riders taking unecessary risks to complete the stage meant no other decision, other than cancellation, was possible."

Weather permitting, the race will now resume tomorrow for the 170km stage five between Geochang and the city of Gumi. After three stages, home-based rider Chan Jae Jang (Terengganu Cycling Team) leads the way, though the USA's Alexander Candelario (Team Optum) and Ireland's David McCann (RTS) are both within ten seconds of the South Korean.