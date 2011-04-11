Trending

Tour of Korea past winners

2001-2010

2010Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
2009Roger Beuchat (Swi) Team Neotel
2008Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Uzbekistan Cycling Team
2007Sung Baek Park (Kor) Seoul City
2006Tobias Erler (Ger) Giant Asia
2005David McCann (Giant Asia)
2004Cory Lange (Can)
2003Glen Chadwick (Aus)
2002Tang Xuezhong (Chn)
2001Dae-Hong Chun (Kor)

