Tour of California 2018: Stage 1 highlights – Video
Gaviria beats Ewan and Sagan in Long Beach sprint
Colombia's Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) showed Mitchelton-Scott's Caleb Ewan and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) a clean pair of heels to win the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of California in Long Beach on Sunday.
The 133km-long stage was made up of repeated 12km circuits around downtown Long Beach, and it was UnitedHealthcare’s Tanner Putt and Holowesko-Citadel's Andrei Krasilnikau who escaped the clutches of the peloton from the gun.
The duo were never allowed a gap much bigger than two minutes, however, and the inevitable catch was made with a lap to go. Going under the kilometre-to-go banner, it was Gaviria's Quick-Step Floors squad at the head of affairs, and when Gaviria started his final sprint he never looked like being beaten.
The Colombian will now wear the leader's yellow jersey for Monday second stage between Ventura and Gibraltar Road.
Watch how it all unfolded in the highlights video below.
