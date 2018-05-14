Tour of California 2018: Stage 1 highlights – Video

Fernando Gaviria gets his head down as he gets the better of Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan on stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) showed Mitchelton-Scott's Caleb Ewan and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) a clean pair of heels to win the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of California in Long Beach on Sunday.

The 133km-long stage was made up of repeated 12km circuits around downtown Long Beach, and it was UnitedHealthcare’s Tanner Putt and Holowesko-Citadel's Andrei Krasilnikau who escaped the clutches of the peloton from the gun.

The duo were never allowed a gap much bigger than two minutes, however, and the inevitable catch was made with a lap to go. Going under the kilometre-to-go banner, it was Gaviria's Quick-Step Floors squad at the head of affairs, and when Gaviria started his final sprint he never looked like being beaten.

The Colombian will now wear the leader's yellow jersey for Monday second stage between Ventura and Gibraltar Road.

Watch how it all unfolded in the highlights video below.