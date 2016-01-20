Former ski jumper Primož Roglič on domestique duty at Tour Down Under

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Growing up in Slovenia, Primož Roglič dreamed of being the world’s best ski jumper. The realisation at “20-21” that he wouldn’t be the best saw the now 26-year-old make the switch to cycling in 2013 with the Continental Adria Mobil team.

A 2007 junior world ski jump champion, Roglič explained to Cyclingnews his transition to cycling is “quite a long one”.

“I was dreaming that I would be the best in ski jumping but that dream wasn’t coming through so when I realised that I am not the best at 20-21, I wasn’t where I was dreaming to be so that’s why I changed and tried this,” Roglič said at the start of stage 2 in Unley.

“When I was still a ski jumper, we weren’t allowed to cycling too much because you need the quick muscles and cycling it’s all the same movements a lot of time and you lose your speed. At the end of my ski jumping career, I bought myself a bike and discovered that I am pretty good with it.”



