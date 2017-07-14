Tour de France: Stage 13 highlights - Video

Warren Barguil on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 13 on Bastille Day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bastille Day always puts a bit of pressure on the home riders at the Tour de France, and Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) delivered on Friday, taking the stage 13 sprint win in Foix from a select group of four riders that coalesced over the day's three categorised climbs.

Barguil took the stage victory ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Mikel Landa (Team Sky), while Fabio Aru (Astana) maintained his overall lead, finishing 1:48 later in a group with defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Contador and Quintana were the first of the pre-race favourites to escape the Aru group, taking off on the first climb of the day. Quintana and Barguil were the next to go, escaping the Aru group on the second climb and linking up with Contador and Landa at the top of the third-and-final climb of the day.

The lead quartet powered down the descent into Foix, where Barguil used his speed and agility to overcome Contador's initial jump in the final kilometre.