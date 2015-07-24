Tour de France podcast episode 21: Bardet saves his Tour, UCI check for motors
Reactions from Bardet, Talansky and Froome
The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport. In today’s episode, Stephen Farrand, Zeb Woodpower, Sadhbh O’Shea and Pierre Carrey of Libération and DirectVelo.com focus on Romain Bardet’s stage victory, the likely changes to the general classification with two stages to come in the Alps before Paris and touch on the bike checks that were carried today.
To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here, and go here for our full Tour de France coverage.
