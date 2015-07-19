Tour de France podcast episode 17: Greipel again, Sagan's green quest, Froome's frustration

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Andre Greipel on the stage 15 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan drives the breakaway. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome answers questions from the press. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Three time winner Greg LeMond at the presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

In today’s episode of the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport, Stephen Farrand, Zeb Woodpower and Barry Ryan discuss Andre Greipel's stage 15 win on what could be one of the final opportunities for the sprinters before Paris.

We hear from Greipel on his ninth career win at the Tour, along with Chris Froome discussing the stage and aftermath of Saturday's polemic that kicked off with a fan throwing urine at the race leader.

We look at Peter Sagan's achievements in the race to secure the green jersey despite changes to the classification, and we finish today's podcast with Greg Lemond's thoughts on power, data and the atmosphere surrounding Froome at this year's race.

To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here, and go here for our full Tour de France coverage.