Tour de France podcast episode 17: Greipel again, Sagan's green quest, Froome's frustration
We hear from stage winner Andre Greipel, race leader Chris Froome and 3-time winner Greg Lemond
In today’s episode of the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport, Stephen Farrand, Zeb Woodpower and Barry Ryan discuss Andre Greipel's stage 15 win on what could be one of the final opportunities for the sprinters before Paris.
Related Articles
We hear from Greipel on his ninth career win at the Tour, along with Chris Froome discussing the stage and aftermath of Saturday's polemic that kicked off with a fan throwing urine at the race leader.
We look at Peter Sagan's achievements in the race to secure the green jersey despite changes to the classification, and we finish today's podcast with Greg Lemond's thoughts on power, data and the atmosphere surrounding Froome at this year's race.
To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here, and go here for our full Tour de France coverage.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy